This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Good comments on last week’s links post: Andy McKenzie on whether selection really disproves balancing theories of personality and schizophrenia, and multiple layers of clarification on the Australia/Jews/NYT doxxing story. And several people had good comments on Oregon’s now-repealed drug decriminalization law. Banjo Kildeer blames the law for offering addicts the choice between a $100 fine vs. treatment; the fine was so low that almost everyone paid and kept using. Kerry blames the police for not enforcing it properly. And an email correspondent linked this study suggesting that Oregon’s increase in drug deaths had nothing to do with the law, but was a simple effect of growing fentanyl availability.

2: Sentinel is a foresight and emergency response team seeking to detect and react fast to large-scale global risks (eg a pandemic). The foresight team is run by some members of Samotsvety, the forecasting team that won the CSET Foretell tournaments several years in a row, and they publish some weekly minutes that tracks ongoing threats. They're seeking a larger audience for their reporting, collaborators, and funding; if you want to reach out you can do so at hello@sentinel-team.org.

3: SB 1047, the bill to regulate AI, has passed California’s legislature and is now in front of Governor Newsom, who is reported to be considering vetoing it. If you want to let him know your opinion, you can read more about how to do so here.