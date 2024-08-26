This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Robin has made a database of all SSC/ACX posts, searchable by topic, length, popularity, etc. Also some good associated stats. Thanks! He says he’s open to feedback; you can reach him at the About page.

2: Substack asks me to advertise that they’re hiring, and especially looking for software engineers with experience building recommendation systems. You can learn more at their jobs page. I’m always happy to direct more ACX readers to jobs at Substack, since it means I can easily get their attention for features/fixes I want.

3: Comment of the week is Benjamin Jolley on compounding semaglutide. You can read Benjamin’s blog on pharmacy work here.

4: Thanks to everyone who took my AI grantmaking survey last week. You can see results here.