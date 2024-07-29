This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:
1: Open Philanthropy (a major AI safety funder) is accepting grant applications relating to technical alignment, policy, law, et cetera.
2: I plan to write about GLP-1 receptor agonists for addiction pretty soon. Nicholas Reville’s Center for Addiction Science Policy & Research is one of the first organizations thinking about this from a public policy perspective, and they’re looking for a COO / Strategy Director.
3: Good comments on last week’s Links post:
Moral Particle on why it’s easy to circumvent Ban The Box.
Additional reviews of Bad Therapy by Wesley Fenza and Leah Libresco.
Linch with a funny story on how the 1906 SF earthquake affected the Chinese-American community.
Mike Hawke points out that despite the new legislation promoting nuclear power, Metaculus’ forecast of US nuclear power in 2050 hasn’t budged.
Erusian on the Argentine economy, plus some bonus linguistic detective work.
Christophe Biocca says that the graph of consumption is cherry-picked and not interesting.
GJM finds that Musk’s grandfather was a local leader of Technocracy Inc, not (as I wrote) a national leader.
