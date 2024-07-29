This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Open Philanthropy (a major AI safety funder) is accepting grant applications relating to technical alignment, policy, law, et cetera.

2: I plan to write about GLP-1 receptor agonists for addiction pretty soon. Nicholas Reville’s Center for Addiction Science Policy & Research is one of the first organizations thinking about this from a public policy perspective, and they’re looking for a COO / Strategy Director.

3: Good comments on last week’s Links post: