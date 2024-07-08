This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Comment of the week is Peter Gerdes here, arguing that publicly pressuring Sotomayor to resign makes Sotomayor less likely to resign (because she can’t look like she’s giving in to political pressure). I don’t know if I buy it, but worth thinking about.

2: Related: some Democrat friends have asked me to signal-boost this post they wrote about why and how to help get Biden to step down (basically: other candidates do better in adjusted head-to-head polls; calling your representative will help).