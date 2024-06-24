This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: GiveWell is looking for a Head of Operations, probably someone with many years of leadership experience. Compensation $250K - 300K, remote work acceptable. See here for more details.

2: New subscriber only post, The Mistakes Are All Waiting To Be Made, on my very early experience as a parent. Current plan is to make most parenting posts subscriber-only to prevent too much information about my kids from getting all over the Internet, sorry.

3: I may have to remove one of the book review finalists, Sixth Day And Other Tales, for voting irregularities. If you wrote the review, please get in touch with me (scott@slatestarcodex.com) so we can try to figure out what happened.