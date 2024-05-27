This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: ACX grantee Spartacus is an app for assurance contracts, ie solving collective action problems, ie Kickstarter for everything. If you would go to a protest march if and only if there are 10,000 other people there, you can mark your interest on the app and get notified if it reaches its goal. The team wants to announce that they'll be unveiling their MVP during NYC TechWeek at the event listed here; anyone in the area is welcome to attend. Project lead Jordan Braunstein will be in NYC from 5/29 to 6/15 and is interested in meeting anyone interested in "collaboration, partnerships, use cases, red teaming, and additional funding sources". Email him at jordan@spartacus.app.

2: Comment of the week: some IFS therapists pushed back against my claim that it involved a trance-like state. You can find some good discussion by DaystarEld here, and I might make a longer post about this next week.

3: The next ACX Grants round will probably take place sometime in 2025, and be limited to grants ≤ $100K. If you need something sooner or bigger, the Survival and Flourishing Fund is accepting grant applications, due June 17. They usually fund a few dozen projects per year at between $5K and $1MM, and are interested in “organizations working to improve humanity’s long-term prospects for survival and flourishing”, broadly defined. You can see a list of their recent awardees here.

(just in case you have the same question everyone else did - no, “Short Women In AI Safety” and “Pope Alignment Research” aren’t real charities; SFF unwisely started some entries with the name of the project lead, and these were led by people named Short and Pope.)