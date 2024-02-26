This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: A commenter emailed me to complain that, although I said I unbanned him, the unban never went through. I talked to Substack, who confirmed that no unban has ever gone through, oops, sorry. I’ve found one other case and resolved it, but if I told you I was unbanning you and you aren’t unbanned, email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com and I’ll try to fix it.

2: Related: I have heard your many complaints about page/comment loading speed and passed them on to Substack; my contact there said they’re “pretty sure we've got plans to improve this.”

3: Ben Todd tried to reproduce my calculations about GPT-6 and found it will only take 0.1% of the world’s computers to train, not 10%. I haven’t double-checked his work or figure out where we disagree, but it sounds like a more reasonable (though still immense) estimate.