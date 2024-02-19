This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: I’d like to send some kind of certificate or small gift to people who helped with ACX Grants (donors, evaluators, administrative, legal advice, etc). If you’re in this category, would like something like this, and feel comfortable giving me your address, sign up here. This might take a while, sorry.

2: The grant that got the most attention (positive and negative) was the one to the Far Out Initiative to explore a mutation that seems to turn off suffering. I intend to talk to Marcin and his team soon and maybe write a post about it. In the meantime, you can read their FAQ.

3: And a message from ACX grantee Apart Research:

Apart is seeking highly curious, ambitious, and results-driven researchers to join us in piloting new and exciting research within AI safety in research hackathons and in our lab. If you are keen to collaborate with a forward-looking AI safety research organization, we are always looking for new partners for hackathons, funding, research, or anything in between. Find us at apartresearch.com or write directly at hello@apartresearch.com

4: Some people have asked if I’m doing a book review contest this year. Let’s say yes, same rules as last year, but the due date is pushed back to May 5th. I’ll post more about this later and might make minor rule changes.