This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever.

1: Thanks to everyone who commented on this year’s ACX Grants. Reminder that you can go to Manifund to learn more about ACX Grants projects, comment on individual efforts, and donate to the ones that need more funding.

2: Related: I have a few (hopefully very short) questions for an attorney who knows things about charity and tax deductions. I would be happy to pay your normal rate. If you’re willing to help, please email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com.