This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever.

1: Corrections on links: the pro-Palestine slogan “from the river to the sea” was banned only in Berlin, not all of Germany, and has since been unbanned. And our resident Genealogian critiques the claimed line of descent from Odin to Joe Biden.

2: Nils K, who got an ACX Grant for his study on Bayesian updating and precision weighting, writes:

I'm seeking collaborators who have access to a psychology lab and would be willing to help with the data collection for the study. Necessary resources include a student pool, a lab with a decent PC, and somebody willing to do the actual testing. Collaborators should be willing to test at least ten participants, with 8-12 hours of testing time each. Contributors can be credited as co-authors in the paper. If interested, please reach out to n.kraus@phb.de.

4: Extremely related new rule: all Middle East related discussion on this Open Thread is confined to a Middle East sub-comment-thread here.