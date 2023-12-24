This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Remember, ACX Grants application deadline is December 29. That’s this Friday!

2: Related: I’m trying to figure out how to share applications with judges, and it’s more complicated than it sounds. To make it easier, please don’t send any extremely secret (can’t even be shown to non-me judges) applications via the form. If you have these (which I don’t recommend), send them to my email (scott@slatestarcodex.com) directly, using the form as a guide. I’ll update the form to reflect this. Don’t worry, I’ve manually taken out the nonpublic applications I’ve already gotten.

3: If you’re one of those people who gives to charity at the very end of the year because you forgot to do it earlier, you might appreciate lists of where GiveWell employees and Open Phil employees made their personal donations this year.

4: Thanks to everyone who congratulated me on the birth of my children. I can’t respond to all of you individually, but I’m grateful for all the support.