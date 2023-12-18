This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Update to Quests and Requests: Alexander Putilin, who previously took point on the EEG replication experiment, plans to apply for an ACX Grant. He wants to try crowdfunding first - I think we got wires crossed on whether you need some pre-existing work to show before applying (you don’t), but you’re welcome to look at his campaign page anyway. He asks that while I’m highlighting him, I also signal-boost his prediction market dating show attempt (London, this Tuesday).

2: Update to Beyond “Abolish The FDA” - it turns out the “experimental drug approval” category I recommended already exists. What’s the catch? It’s only for animals - see the FDA’s veterinary site for details. H/T this Less Wrong post arguing that the new dog longevity drug probably doesn’t work, which is also interesting in its own right.