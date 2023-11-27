This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Quests and Requests update: Alexander Putilin has offered to take point on the EEG replication experiment. If you’re interested in helping, please read his pitch.

2: Professor Daniel Kang asks me to broadcast that he’s doing AI safety research on concrete ways of attacking and defending LLMs (examples here and here) and is looking for MS/PhD students to work in his lab. Email ddkang@g.illinois.edu if you're interested, and consider applying to the UIUC PhD program.

3: Meetups Czar Skyler asks me to broadcast that there are various rationalist winter solstice holiday concert ceremonies in cities around the world. And he’s trying to arrange a big three-day rationalist meetup in New York City around the same time (December 8 - 11); see here for details.

4: A friend of a friend is trying to figure out what happened last week with the OpenAI board (as are we all!). They’ve asked me to link this website , where OpenAI employees, EAs, and anyone else who might know anything can send information anonymously. I’m skeptical it will find anything the journos haven’t, but maybe some people who don’t trust journos will trust a site that anonymously broadcasts your tips to the world.