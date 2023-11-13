This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Comment of the week is Seth Schoen’s description of a Wikipedia fight over the book A Void - the book is famous for not using the letter “e”, and the Wikipedians argued about whether it was appropriate for its article to operate under the same constraint. See also Melvin’s response.