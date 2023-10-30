This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: I’m working on another round of ACX Grants. My current plan is to use mid-5 to low-6 figures of my own money but also solicit extra funding from others. If you might be interested in donating a large amount (≥ $50K) please email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com so I can answer any questions you might have and get a sense of how much interest there is.

2: Speaking of ACX Grants, one of last round’s grants went to Lars Doucet and Will Jarvis to research Georgist land value taxes; they later started the company ValueBase. Now they’re trying to coordinate support for a potential upcoming land value tax in Detroit. If you live in Michigan and want to help, they want to talk to you about the best ways to contact your state representative. Please get in touch with them via this form.

3: Speaking of Lars, he wants to thank those of you who answered his request to pray for a sick family member last week. He says “the person in question is now in God’s hands”.