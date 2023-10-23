This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Open Philanthropy Project (multi-billion-dollar EA-ish grantmaker) asks me to mention that they're looking to hire more people for "grantmaking, research, and operations" roles, especially in AI policy, technical AI alignment, and biosecurity/pandemic preparedness. Location varies between SF, DC, and remote, pay is mostly between $100K and $150K, and jobs require some combination of good reasoning skills, research skills, organizedness, and domain knowledge (not all jobs require all four of those things). I can't say enough good things about current Open Phil employees - you would be working with some of the brightest and most interesting people in the world. Q&A with some Open Phil employees about the new hiring round here; if you’re interested, apply before November 9.