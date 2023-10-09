This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here.

EDIT: Please think hard before commenting about recent events in the Middle East. They’re important and I’m not going to blanket-ban all discussion, but take a second before you hit “post” to think about how some readers here might have family members who are affected, and how everyone involved is a human being who’s experiencing these events in real life. I will have a hair trigger for deleting posts and permabanning commenters.