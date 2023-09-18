This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: I’ve given 1-year premium subscriptions to all book review contest winners who were previously free subscribers. If you weren’t a free subscriber and you want a premium subscription, please sign up for a free subscription, email me telling me the address, and I’ll upgrade it to premium. Also, I’ve given out the 2nd and 3rd place prize money, but not the 1st. If the 1st place winner wants their money, please email me and let me know how to send it to you.

2: Some people asked if they could see the non-finalist book review entries again. User “Jenn” has made a site that will let you do this more easily, codexcc.neocities.org.

3: I try to link to blogs of people I profile here, but I learned too late that Ashlee Vance, author of the Musk biography I reviewed last week, has a Substack and a new book on private space companies.

4: No promises yet, but I’m more likely to make it to Manifest than I thought, ~75% chance. Hopefully I’ll see some of you there!