2: RIP Kontextmaschine: polymath, prolific Tumblr blogger, and valued member of the Portland ACX community. His chosen medium makes it hard to navigate his output, so these are more “posts of his I could easily find” than “best posts” - if someone wants to put in the work to collect the latter, I’ll link that too. But here’s KM on the humanities, on race, on relationships, on censorship, on Disney, on cable TV, on anti-Semitism, on Cascadia, and on the life he might have lived; if you can navigate Tumblr you might be able to find more here. He was such a colorful character all along that it was hard to notice his increasing bizarreness (he attributed his sudden bisexuality and inability to feel anxiety to “long COVID”, but speculation is he died of a brain tumor). Thanks to Barry for trying to help him. There was no one else exactly like him, and I regret that he will never achieve his destiny of marrying Taylor Swift and becoming respective Emperor and Empress of Idealized Timeless America. [update: longer tribute here]

