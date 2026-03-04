The Wednesday open threads are usually paid-subscriber only, but I’m making this one public to give people more space to talk about everything going on. Also:

1: The OpenAI/Pentagon situation has evolved since Sunday’s ACX post (“All Lawful Use: Much More Than You Wanted To Know”). For up-to-date analysis of the latest contract, I endorse this LW post from today, on the newest contract: OpenAI’s Surveillance Language Has Many Potential Loopholes And They Can Do Better.