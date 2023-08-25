Thanks to everyone who responded to my request for ACX meetup organizers. Volunteers have arranged meetups in 169 cities around the world, from Baghdad to Bangalore to Buenos Aires.

You can find the list below, in the following order:

Africa & Middle East Asia-Pacific Europe North America South America

You can see a map of all the events on the LessWrong community page. You can also see a searchable sheet at this Airtable link.

Within each region, it’s alphabetized first by country, then by city. For instance, the first entry in Europe is Vienna, Austria, and the first entry for Germany is Berlin. Each region and country has its own header. The USA is the exception where it is additionally sorted by state, with states having their own subheaders. Hopefully this is clear. You can also just have your web browser search for your city by pressing ctrl+f and typing it if you’re on Windows, or command+f and typing if you’re on Mac. If you’re on Linux, I assume you can figure this out.

Scott will provisionally be attending the meetup in Berkeley. ACX meetups coordinator Skyler will provisionally be attending Boston, Cavendish, Burlington, Berlin, Bremen, Amsterdam, Cardiff, London, and Berkeley. Some of the biggest ones might be announced on the blog, regardless of whether or not Scott or Skyler attends.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, don’t want to buy anything at the cafe or restaurant where it’s held, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine!

2. You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend (unless the event description says otherwise); RSVPs are mostly to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up, and let them tell you if there are last-second changes. I’ve also given email addresses for all organizers in case you have a question.

Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:



1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).

2. Bring blank labels and pens for nametags.

3. Have people type their name and email address in a spreadsheet or in a Google Form (accessed via a bit.ly link or QR code), so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.

4. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and if you try to organize some kind of “fun” “event” it’ll probably just be annoying.

5. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.

6. In case people want to get to know each other better outside the meetup, you might want to mention reciprocity.io, the rationalist friend-finder/dating site.

7. If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup (or if you did but Skyler didn’t know about it) the LessWrong team did it for you using the email address you gave here. To claim your event, log into LW (or create an account) using that email address, or message the LW team on Intercom (chat button in the bottom right corner of lesswrong.com).

If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions, please email skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org.

Africa & Middle East

Iraq

BAGHDAD, IRAQ

Contact: Mustafa Ahmed

Contact Info: tofiahmed117[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 8th, 10:00 AM

Location: Grinders cafe, Zayouna

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8H568FG6+92

Group Link: https://t.me/ACX_BGH

Israel

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Contact: Inbar

Contact Info: inbar192[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 21st, 7:00 PM

Location: The grass area next to Max Brenner in Sarona park. I'll have an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4P3QCP+MP

Group Link: https://facebook.com/groups/5389163051129361/

Nigeria

ABUJA, NIGERIA

Contact: Olaoluwa

Contact Info: akinloluwa[dot]olaoluwa[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 2:00 PM

Location: Habil Cafe, Atakpame Crescent, Wuse II

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FX93F9H+J9

South Africa

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

Contact: Yaseen Mowzer

Contact Info: yaseen[at]mowzer[dot]co[dot]za

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 11:00 AM

Location: Truth Coffee Roasting, 36 Buitenkant St, Cape Town City Centre

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4FRW3CCF+P3

Notes: Please RSVP so I know how big a table to reserve

UAE

DUBAI, UAE

Contact: RS

Contact Info: xyxyxz[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 7:00 PM

Location: Unwind Boardgame Cafe - Zabeel

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7HQQ67MV+HV

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or send an email

Uganda

MUKONO, UGANDA

Contact: Neil

Contact Info: neilsotherinbox[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 15th, 11:00 AM

Location: Bushbaby Lodge, there will be seating arranged and a sign in case there are other groups meeting that day too.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6GGJ7RHC+X2

Notes: Tea and coffee will be served. Other food and drinks available for purchase. Feel free to bring kids/dogs.

Asia-Pacific

Australia

CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Andy B

Contact Info: Andy[dot]Bachler[at]gmail.com

Time: Tuesday, October 10th, 5:00 PM

Location: Looking to meet at Grease Monkey in Braddon. I will book a table under the name "Andy", will probably be in the outside area.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4GM+Q2X

Notes: GreaseMonkey have half-price drinks and snacks from 4pm-6pm. I will look to organise a chip-in for pizzas for those that are keen :-) I run a small regular meetup on the first Monday of every month.

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Lerancan

Contact Info: lerancan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 8th, 2:00 PM

Location: A picnic table, Wyberba Street Reserve, Tugun

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5R3MVF5W+26

Notes: I will have an ACX sign. Email me in case of bad weather/you can't find me/you can't make that time but would still like to meet etc.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

Contact: RS

Contact Info: xgravityx[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, October 6th, 6:00 PM

Location: Queensberry Hotel, dining room. 593 Swanston St Carlton.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RJ65XW7+46

Group Link: https://m.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmelbourne/?ref=share&mibextid=NSMWBT I can also give out a WhatsApp link via email if you don't use Facebook

Notes: Email me or join the Facebook group Less Wrong Melbourne to RSVP so I can book a big enough table.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Eliot

Contact Info: Redeliot[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 21st, 6:00 PM

Location: Shanghai restaurant, Level 2, 565 George St, Sydney NSW

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH46F4+79J

Group Link: https://meetu.ps/e/.qqqqlryfcmbcc/sqK6x/i

Notes: Please RSVP to meetup.com

China

CENTRAL, HONG KONG

Contact: Max Bolingbroke

Contact Info: acx[at]alpha[dot]engineering

Time: Saturday, October 7th, 3:00 PM

Location: The Catalyst, 2 Po Yan Street, Sheung Wan. Big wooden door.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PJP74PW+6XF

Notes: We may need to change venues; the alternative location is 3rd Wave Art Studio, Room B, 2/F, Hollywood Building, 186 Hollywood Rd, Sheung Wan. I'll leave a comment on the LessWrong event if we change, and you can also email me to confirm.

India

BANGALORE, INDIA

Contact: Nihal

Contact Info: propwash[at]duck[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 4:00 PM

Location: Matteo Coffea, Church Street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/i5vLw9xnG9iwXNQZZ

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

MUMBAI, INDIA

Contact: PB

Contact Info: e2y94n1nv[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 3:00 PM

Location: Versova Social, Mumbai. We have arranged to use the co-working space at Versova Social and will be on the 2nd floor. Link: goo.gl/maps/1RLjZwTB2bfaQVmN6

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JFJ4RGC+J5

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/acx-mumbai/about

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or via email, so we can arrange for enough food and space. LW Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Yj9MHguuKHaznp4bo/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2023-1.

Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA

Contact: Fawwaz

Contact Info: fawwazanvi[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 3:00 PM

Location: Workshop Space, Cecemuwe Cafe and Space - Senayan

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P58QQ7V+G8

Notes: Please RSVP on my twitter account -- @fawwazanvilen -- so I have an idea of how many are coming.

Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN

Contact: Harold and Andrew

Contact Info: rationalitysalon[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 14th, 10:00 AM

Location: Nakameguro, Tokyo

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XJPV2+QG

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/acx-tokyo/

Notes: Please contact the organizer to RSVP and for exact details.

Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

Contact: Yi-Yang

Contact Info: yi[dot]yang[dot]chua[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 3rd, 2:00 PM

Location: We'll meet at Kings Hall Cafe (https://goo.gl/maps/cWNjqdaHUeLphGNd9). We'll have a make-shift ACX sign on the table, so you might have to walk around and look closely.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PM34J7R+R4

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I'm more prepared

New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

Contact: Jonathan

Contact Info: jonpdw[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 10:30 AM

Location: Brunch at the cafe "Sugar at Chelsea Bay"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VMP5PHG+H2

Notes: Please RSVP through email so I can book a table beforehand

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND

Contact: Pat

Contact Info: MyAutoForm1[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 09th, 02:30 PM

Location: Ilex Cafe, Christchurch Botanic Gardens. I'll have an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4V8JFJCF+22

Notes: Likely a small group so open to change if we want to co-ordinate that. Please RSVP so I'm not waiting for no-one :)

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND

Contact: Ben W

Contact Info: benwve[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, October 3rd, 5:30 PM

Location: Room MZ02 (on the mezannine floor), Rutherford House, 33 Bunny Street, Wellington 6011

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VCPPQCH+CMR

Group Link: facebook.com/EffectiveAltruismWellington

Notes: This meetup will be run in collaboration with Effective Altruism Wellington. The external door closes at 6pm, but if you call me I can let you in. reach me on 0+2+7+3+4+4+1+0+8+2

Singapore

SINGAPORE

Contact: Kon

Contact Info: konquek[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 8th, 4:00 PM

Location: Large Park (https://www.beesknees.sg/bees-knees-petite)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH58R75+MX

Türkiye

ÇANKAYA, ANKARA, TÜRKIYE

Contact: Erol C. A.

Contact Info: erolca0451[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 2nd, 6:00 PM

Location: Seymenler Parkı büfeler

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GFJVVW7+V8

Notes: Gelmeyi düşünenler önden mail atarsa sevinirim, hiç mail gelmezse uzun süre boş boş beklemeyeyim. - I'd appreciate it if prospective attendees send an email beforehand so I won't have to wait for no one to appear.

ISTANBUL, TÜRKIYE

Contact: Birce Sultan Karabey

Contact Info: bircesultan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 17th, 5:00 PM

Location: Emily's Garden in Cihangir, Taksim

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GHC2XJP+75

Notes: Please RSVP so I can get an approximate headcount for the venue.

Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM

Contact: Hiep

Contact Info: hiepbq14408[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 9:30 AM

Location: The Maya Bistro, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh city

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P28RP69+72

Europe

Austria

VIENNA, AUSTRIA

Contact: Alexej Gerstmaier

Contact Info: alexej[dot]gerstmaier[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 1:00 PM

Location: Strauss Statue in the Stadtpark

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWR693H+GM

Bulgaria

SOFIA, BULGARIA

Contact: Daniel Bensen

Contact Info: bensen[dot]daniel[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 17th, 4:00 PM

Location: The Shade Garden (in Borisova Gradina Park)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GJ5P958+VP

Notes: Everyone is welcome. Feel free to bring kids and dogs. Looking forward to seeing you.

Czech Republic

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC

Contact: Michal

Contact Info: adekcz[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Monday, September 25th, 7:00 PM

Location: Veselá 5, 4th floor, EA clubroom, there will also be a sign on the front door.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXR5JV4+RM2

Group Link: https://www.efektivni-altruismus.cz/en/kalendar-akci/

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

Contact: Daniel

Contact Info: betualphu[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, October 3rd, 6:30 PM

Location: We will be meeting at Fixed Point, Koperníkova 6, 120 00 Vinohrady, Prague, there will be signs to lead you to the main location.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2P3CCR+3C

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/835029216562521

Notes: Please RSVP on Facebook https://fb.me/e/1bQg1Bitu so we know how much food to get

Denmark

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Contact: Søren Elverlin

Contact Info: soeren[dot]elverlin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 7th, 3:00 PM

Location: Rundholtsvej 10, 2300 København S

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JMH38+GCQ

Notes: RSVP on LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Ei3MKRfdH4eXnPjnD/astralcodexten-lesswrong-meetup-6

Finland

HELSINKI, FINLAND

Contact: Joe Nash

Contact Info: sschelsinkimeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, September 26th, 6:00 PM

Location: Kitty's Public House, Mannerheimintie 5. We'll be in the private room called Kitty's Lounge, find it and come in.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65W9R+Q4

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/helsinki-slate-star-codex-readers-meetup/

France

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE/PARIS, FRANCE

Contact: Épiphanie Gédéon (Épi)

Contact Info: iwonder[at]whatisthis[dot]world

Time: Sunday, October 15th, 5:30 PM

Location: We'll meet at the Parc Montsouris, just below Cité Universitaire. We'll be in front of the Avenue Reille and Avenue René Corty entrance, behind the statue on the grass. We'll have an ACX meetup sign and tableclothes

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4R8FP+CJ

Group Link: Discord link: https://discord.com/invite/2U9qhR2suc ; matrix bridge: https://matrix.to/#/#ssc-paris:matrix.org ; mailing list: https://framalistes.org/sympa/info/slatestarcodexparis

TALENCE (BORDEAUX METROPOLE), GIRONDE, FRANCE

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: acx-meetup-2023-09-23[at]weboroso[dot]anonaddy[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 3:00 PM

Location: Parc Peixotto, middle of the path connecting the two main entrances (once we meet we'll seek which benches to try to grab). Initial position: https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=19/44.80900/-0.58978 (Send me your phone if you expecte to be late and want an SMS when we deside which direction in the parc we shift) I will bring an A4 sign with «ACX Meetup» on it. I usually wear a mask in high-stranger-density settings.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRC56+H3W

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know that someone is indeed coming. This will be a small meetup with no fixed topic, so whatever you want to discuss, we can discuss it!

TOULOUSE, FRANCE

Contact: Alfonso

Contact Info: barsom[dot]maelwys[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 15th, 7:00 PM

Location: Pub "The Tower of London", 39 Gd Rue Saint-Michel, 31400 Toulouse. We'll have a sign saying ACX Meetup, and we'll probably be sitting in the back.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FM3HCPW+HP

Notes: Please, RSVP by emailing barsom.maelwys@gmail.com. Thank you!

Germany

BERLIN, GERMANY

Contact: Milli

Contact Info: acx-meetups[at]martinmilbradt[dot]de

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 2:00 PM

Location: Center of Humboldthain

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9WP+36

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/MGAtkuYmX3hZ6eeaw

BREMEN, GERMANY

Contact: Rasmus

Contact Info: ad[dot]fontes[at]aol[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, September 26th, 07:00 PM

Location: Fehrfeld (the bar, not the street); there will be an Epic Perplexus Ball on or at our table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3RFF+9Q

Notes: At the spring meetup, we decided to kick off a regular event. Since then, our group has grown from two to four people! We now gather on the fourth Tuesday evening of every month, so if you can't make it for the September meetup, we will also meet on October 24th, same place and time. Of course, you are also cordially invited if you don't want to commit to attend the meetup regularly. And if you can't make it, do not hesitate to reach out to me.

COLOGNE, GERMANY

Contact: Marcel Müller

Contact Info: marcel_mueller[at]mail[dot]de

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 5:00 PM

Location: Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln (Cologne)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+97

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/2QwpKyXvwiZ53G4HP

DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Contact: Florian

Contact Info: komasa[at]darmstadt[dot]ccc[dot]de

Time: Saturday, October 28th, 3:00 PM

Location: Chaos Computer Club Darmstadt, https://www.chaos-darmstadt.de/hackspace/

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCVMC2+8FQ

Notes: RSVP appreciated, but not required. _IF_ we plan something for food, we will calculate it based on that

FRANKFURT, GERMANY

Contact: Birce Sultan Karabey

Contact Info: bircesultan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, September 19th, 7:30 PM

Location: Amp Bar, Gallusanlage 2, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2C4M5C+JJ

Notes: RSVP so I can inform the venue

FREIBURG, GERMANY

Contact: Omar

Contact Info: info[at]rationality-freiburg[dot]de

Time: Friday, September 15th, 6:00 PM

Location: Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9 (inner courtyard), 79100 Freiburg

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ

Group Link: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/

Notes: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/events/2023-09-15-poker-and-statistics/

HAMBURG, GERMANY

Contact: Chris

Contact Info: acx[dot]hamburg[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 4:00 PM

Location: Planten un Blomen, Japanischer Garten, Pavillon

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5FHX6M+76X

Notes: Just looking to get in touch with other interested people, so no knowledge or expertise of any kind necessary to attend the meetup. If you intend to come I would appreciate a short email, but feel free to join spontaneously : ) Bring along what makes for a nice afternoon/evening in the park. In case of harsh weather, we could switch to a cafe or bar (I will check my email regularly and could quickly respond to you with the new location).

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY

Duplicate of Mannheim

Contact: Simon

Contact Info: acxmannheim[at]mailbox[dot]org

Time: Saturday, October 7th, 8:00 PM

Location: Murphy's Law, Mannheim

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFJC+5G

Notes: Depending on how many people sign up we might need to find a different spot. Let me know if you are interested in coming, so I can estimate!

LEIPZIG, GERMANY

Contact: Roman L

Contact Info: roman[dot]leipe[at]gmx[dot]de

Time: Tuesday, September 12th, 6:30 PM

Location: Substanz Biergarten, Täubchenweg 67, look for ACX Meetup sign on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3J8CP3+H53

MANNHEIM, GERMANY

Contact: Simon

Contact Info: acxmannheim[at]mailbox[dot]org

Time: Saturday, October 7th, 8:00 PM

Location: Murphy's Law, Mannheim

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFJC+5G

Notes: Depending on how many people sign up we might need to find a different spot. Let me know if you are interested in coming, so I can estimate!

MUNICH, GERMANY

Contact: Erich

Contact Info: erich[at]meetanyway[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, September 5th, 7:00 PM

Location: Sandstraße 25, there will be a sign in front of the door, if the weather is good we'll meet it in the inner yard, if it's bad we'll meet in my apartment on the 2nd floor

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWH4HX4+JF

Group Link: https://acxmeetup.substack.com

Notes: I'll have some drinks, but it would be great if you could also bring some. At around 20:00 we'll order Pizzas.

Greece

ATHENS, GREECE

Contact: Spyros

Contact Info: acx[dot]meetup[dot]athens[dot]greece[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, September 27th, 7:00 PM

Location: On the plaza in front of the National Library. Look for the "ACX" sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G95WMQR+WRP

Hungary

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

Contact: Timothy

Contact Info: Timunderwood9[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 2:00 PM

Location: Northeast corner of the Museum Kért, near Kálvin. I'll bring a big purple book by Richard Dawkins, and someone might set up a sign.. If it rains we'll move to Lumen, a nearby cafe.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXF3R7+R8

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rationality-budapest/members

Italy

FOLIGNO, UMBRIA, ITALY

Contact: Mauro

Contact Info: acx[at]cicio[dot]org

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 5:00 PM

Location: Parco dei Canape, at the open-air bar

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FJJXP22+H9X

MILANO, LOMBARDIA, ITALY

Contact: Raffaele Mauro

Contact Info: raffa[dot]mauro[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 15th, 6:30 PM

Location: Viale Majno 18, Milano (MI)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQFF6C4+9C

Notes: Please contact on email for details

PISA, ITALY

Contact: Lorenzo

Contact Info: buonanno[dot]lorenzo[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 01st, 7:30 PM

Location: Orzo Bruno, Via delle Case Dipinte 6, I will be wearing a light blue shirt with "VOLUNTEER" written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FMGPC93+47

Group Link: https://t.me/lesswrong_it

ROME, ITALY

Contact: Gregory Efstathiadis

Contact Info: Greghero12[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 14th, 6:00 PM

Location: Gardenie train station, i'll be wearing a red shirt

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FHJVHP9+8F

Group Link: Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/J9rDhSJRWfECR5m1f5FtnP

UDINE, FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA, ITALY

Contact: Leonardo Taglialegne

Contact Info: cmt[dot]miniBill[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 30th, 2:30 PM

Location: I'll be on the grass with a sign with MEETUP ACX on it

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FRM369P+26

Notes: If you contact me I can add you to the relevant Telegram group

Latvia

RIGA, LATVIA

Contact: Artūrs and Anastasia

Contact Info: latvia[at]eahub[dot]org

Time: Wednesday, September 13th, 6:30 PM

Location: Gravity Hall, 11 Puskina iela, Riga

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86W4RC+PF

Lithuania

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

Contact: Tom

Contact Info: acx[dot]vilnius[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 3:00 PM

Location: Vinco Kudirkos square (Vinco Kudirkos aikštė). I will be in front of the central statue with an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G67M7QJ+26

Notes: RSVP via LessWrong or email (acx.vilnius@gmail.com) preferred, but not required. Don't have any big plans, anyone who wants to join is welcome.

Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

Contact: Igor Bakutin

Contact Info: Igorbakutin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 30th, 2:00 PM

Location: Houtmankade 105

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F469VPM+HHF

Group Link: https://discord.gg/6YKnURhHWZ

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

Contact: Jelle

Contact Info: jelledonderz[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, Octover 21st, 3:00 PM

Location: Strijp-S feelgood market grass field. Look for a printed sign that says 'ACX'

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F37CFW5+X2

Group Link: https://www.eaeindhoven.nl/

Notes: Effective Altruism Eindhoven has biweekly meetups in the Hubble cafe on the TU/e campus. Rationality-themed conversations are welcome! https://www.eaeindhoven.nl/calendar

Norway

OSLO, NORWAY

Contact: Hans Andreas

Contact Info: acxoslomeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 14th, 1:00 PM

Location: Café Billabong

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFGWPH7+QP

Group Link: https://meetu.ps/c/4ZQXG/YsDP4/d

Portugal

LISBON, PORTUGAL

Contact: Luís Campos

Contact Info: luis[dot]filipe[dot]lcampos[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 3:00 PM

Location: We meet on top of a small hill East of the Linha d'Água café in Jardim Amália Rodrigues. I'll be wearing a pink t-shirt and we'll have a ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V8

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/iJzwL2ukGBAGNcwJq

Notes: For comfort, bring sunglasses and a blanket to sit on. There is some natural shade. Also, it can get quite windy, so bring a jacket.

Russia

MOSCOW, MOSCOW OBLAST, RUSSIA

Contact: UselessCommon

Contact Info: titon[dot]a[at]yandex[dot]ru

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 2:00 PM

Location: Москва, Русаковская ул. д.31 - торговый центр Сокольники, 2 этаж, фуд-корт/Moscow, Russakovskaya st. 31 - "Сокольники" trade center, food-court. I will bring an SSC sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G7VQMQH+8F

Notes: I don't really use LW, and would prefer to be contacted (as uselesscommon) on the ACX discord.

Serbia

BELGRADE, SERBIA

Contact: Dušan

Contact Info: tatiana[dot]n[dot]skuratova[at]efektivnialtruizam[dot]rs

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 3:00 PM

Location: Bar Green House, Dr. Dragoslava Popovica 24, Belgrade

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RF7G+36

Group Link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/effective-altruism-serbia/

Notable Guests: Dušan from Serbia

Notes: Please RSVP by email to Tatiana on the email above! The meet-up is the monthly meet-up of EA/LW/ACX crowd, usually we discuss some two topics. For example in August we are doing "Life Extension" and "Healthy Relationships".

Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA

Contact: Demjan (Demian)

Contact Info: demjan[dot]vester[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 1st, 3:00 PM

Location: Foxford, Martinus, Obchodná 516/26, 811 06 Bratislava, Slovakia

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWV44W5+VXF

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/EffectiveAltruismSlovakia

Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA

Contact: Demjan (Demian)

Contact Info: demjan[dot]vester[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, September 13th, 7:00 PM

Location: Vrt Lili Novi

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FRP3F3X+6V

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/bedNTWaYbHgK7PreQ

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

Spain

BARCELONA, SPAIN

Contact: Alfonso

Contact Info: alfonso[dot]martinez[at]upf[dot]edu

Time: Sunday, October 01st, 5:00 PM

Location: Parc de la Ciutadella, by the Lion's Catcher statue

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH495QP+85

MADRID, SPAIN

Contact: Antonio

Contact Info: a[at]olmo-titos[dot]info

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 11:00 AM

Location: "El Retiro" Park, puppet theatre ( https://www.esmadrid.com/en/tourist-information/teatro-de-titeres-de-el-retiro )

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC897+F8M

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/NyFGBvrXj6i7NQzjv

Sweden

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: acx_gbg[at]posteo[dot]se

Time: Thursday, September 28th, 6:00 PM

Location: Condeco Fredsgatan upper floor, look for a book on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F9HPX4C+4CR

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Contact: Jonatan W

Contact Info: jonatanwestholm[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 3:00 PM

Location: Scandic Continental near Stockholm Central

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFW83J5+CR

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Stockholm.Rationalists/?ref=share

Notes: Please RSVP so I know if we'll be more than about 7: if so, we may need to find a bigger place.

Switzerland

BERN, SWITZERLAND

Contact: Daniel

Contact Info: Dd14214[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 17th, 12:00 PM

Location: Grosse Schanze, Haller statue

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR9XC2Q+3G

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

Contact: Valts

Contact Info: valtskr[at]inbox[dot]lv

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 10:00 AM

Location: Alpine Botanical Garden of Meyrin, round chair thingy in northern part, I'll be in a tie-dyed shirt

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR863HM+23R

Notes: Meetup is going to be in English

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND

Contact: MB

Contact Info: acxzurich[at]proton[dot]me

Time: Saturday, September 30th, 3:00 PM

Location: Blatterwiese in front of the chinese garden. If it rains we will be inside the chinese garden under the roof (free entry).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9H32+PM

Notes: I appreciate it when people who have a LW account anyways RSVP there.

UK

BRISTOL, UK

Contact: Nick Lowry

Contact Info: bristoleffectivealtruism[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 21st, 2:00 PM

Location: We’ll be meeting at entrance closet to Tesco Express in the Galleries, Broadmead -

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3VFC45+RJM

Event Link: https://www.meetup.com/bristol-effective-altruism/events/295259263/?isFirstPublish=true

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/bristol-effective-altruism

CAMBRIDGE, UK

Contact: Hamish

Contact Info: hamish[dot]todd1[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 09th, 2:00 PM

Location: Bath House pub, Upstairs

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F426439+J9

Group Link: Email me to be put on the list

CARDIFF, WALES, UK

Contact: Anna

Contact Info: strmnova[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, October 3rd, 7:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the left hand corner inside Henry's Café, near the front window.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3RFRMG+53X

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UK

Contact: Sam

Contact Info: acxedinburgh[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 2:00 PM

Location: Pleasance Cafe Bar, Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ, United Kingdom

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRX9+49

Group Link: Please email acxedinburgh@gmail.com to join the mailing list. Each month, we run a meetup where we discuss ~three essays, sent out in advance. Please email acxedinburgh@gmail.com to join the mailing list and/or WhatsApp group, and see the September readings.

LIVERPOOL, UK

Contact: Leon

Contact Info: leon[dot]citrine[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 8th, 12:30 PM

Location: The Merchant, 40 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BX. I am a tall man with long hair and a handlebar moustache, I will be wearing a black shirt with the word "YES" printed on it in gold.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5VC229+QR

Notes: Please RSVP by email if you’re coming

LONDON, UK

Contact: Edward Saperia

Contact Info: ed[at]newspeak[dot]house

Time: Saturday, October 7th, 12:00 PM

Location: Newspeak House

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGWGH+3FG

Group Link: https://tinyletter.com/acxlondon

Notes: To attend you must register at https://lu.ma/ACX-London-Oct-2023.

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, U.K

Contact: Matthew

Contact Info: melkartmtg[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 10:00 AM

Location: St John's Gardens, adjacent to the cenotaph. I'll be there bearded man.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5VFPHW+5V

Notes: Meet in quiet park and can move on from there. Will stay until at least 11 for stragglers.

NEWCASTLE/DURHAM, NE ENGLAND, UK

Contact: Chris

Contact Info: wardle[at]live[dot]fr

Time: Sunday, October 1st, 11:00 AM

Location: Newcastle Central Station portico. I'll be wearing a Hawaiian shirt and suit jacket and holding the Astral Codex Ten sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C6WX99M+J3

OXFORD, UK

Contact: Sam Brown

Contact Info: ssc[at]sambrown[dot]eu

Time: Wednesday, October 18th, 6:30 PM

Location: The Star, on Rectory Road

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WPQX6+QP7

Group Link: Mailing list signup: https://tinyurl.com/oxrat-signup ; https://www.facebook.com/groups/oxfordrationalish ; https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/wQA8BE5e8mETeWb8A

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get

SHEFFIELD, UK

Contact: Colin

Contact Info: czr[at]rtnl[dot]org[dot]uk

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 3:00 PM

Location: 200 Degrees, 25 Division St, S1 4GE. I'll have a piece of paper on the table with ACX written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5W9GJG+2M

Notes: I'll be there from 3pm to at least 5pm, and maybe later if other people want to hang out for longer. So feel free to come join at any point.

North America

Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA

Contact: David Piepgrass

Contact Info: qwertie256[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 2:00 PM

Location: Inner City Brewing, 820 11 Ave SW

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95372WVC+52C

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/LZQ6HBAd8afoqPP27

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA

Contact: Joseph

Contact Info: ta1hynp09[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 21st, 7:00 PM

Location: Underground Tap & Grill, 10004 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1R3. We will have an ACX sign - it usually isn't too busy, so we should be easy to find.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558GGR5+JP

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hNzrLboTGkRFraHWG

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA

Contact: Noah MacAulay

Contact Info: usernameneeded[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 1:00 PM

Location: Seven Bays Bouldering

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRMC29+99

Group Link: https://discord.gg/sBUKm23S

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA

Contact: Jenn

Contact Info: jenn[at]kwrationality[dot]ca

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 1:00 PM

Location: Meeting Room A, Kitchener Public Library Main Branch, 85 Queen St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 2H1

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFG37+5F

Group Link: https://kwrationality.ca/

Notes: If you're able to, please RSVP at https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/NiM9cQJ5qXqhdmP5p !

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA

Contact: Sergey

Contact Info: spam04321[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 11:30 AM

Location: McAllister's Place food court, assuming there's anyone interested in coming :) Meeting place is McAllister Place's food court; I will have some kind of a small sign for 'ACX Meetup'.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87QM8X4M+WC

Notes: If you're late -- keep in mind that we might move over to a nearby rest areas if that turns to be more convenient. If you are thinking about coming, please get in touch via e-mail and I'll share a phone number so that's easier to find me if needed. If you're late by more than ~20 minutes, you might want to get in touch and confirm as we might move.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA

Contact: Brett Reynolds

Contact Info: brett[dot]reynolds[at]humber[dot]ca

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 2:00 PM

Location: The gazebo in Pheasant Run Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2G8V2+92

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA

Contact: Henri

Contact Info: acxmontreal[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 1:00 PM

Location: Jeanne-Mance Park, at the corner of Duluth and Esplanade. We'll have an ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC89+37

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/ngpZH9gA76CyHhrER/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2023-montreal-qc

Group Link: Lesswrong group: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/3nnqSgGbF8x3mTcia. Mailing list form: https://forms.gle/GG6JeejyLwvxz5t8A.

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/ngpZH9gA76CyHhrER/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2023-montreal-qc

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA

Contact: Tess

Contact Info: rationalottawa[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: September 15th, 7:00 PM

Location: Meeting in the basement of Rosemount Hall at 41 Rosemount Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 1P3

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q6C72F+FR

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/hjaWfJpbhyb8cyDZ6/ottawa-ontario-canada-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2023

Group Link: Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalottawa/. Discord: https://discord.com/invite/G6ps5h9tQ

Notes: Please RSVP by any of discord, email, facebook, or lesswrong! The meetup is indoors- kids welcome, but no pets, sorry. We'll be providing food at the meetup. Rational Ottawa has been meeting up in the current form for 5 years! We meet weekly on Friday evenings, rotating between restaurants, the homes of members, outdoor meetups, and lately Rosemount Hall, where we'll be holding ACX Meetups Everywhere 2023!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA

Contact: Sean Aubin

Contact Info: seanaubin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 2:00 PM

Location: Enter the Mars Atrium via University Avenue entrance. Enter from University Avenue and walk west until you see escalators. Take the escalators down. The food court is to the west of the escalators. If you are lost/confused, ask a security guard to direct you to the food court in the basement. I'll be wearing a bright neon yellow jacket.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ56+XP

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/8ktnBi4AjxtCmGeXA

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA

Duplicate of Kitchener

Contact: Jenn

Contact Info: jenn[at]kwrationality[dot]ca

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 1:00 PM

Location: Meeting Room A, Kitchener Public Library Main Branch, 85 Queen St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 2H1

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFG37+5F

Group Link: https://kwrationality.ca/

Notes: If you're able to, please RSVP at https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/NiM9cQJ5qXqhdmP5p !

Mexico

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

Contact: Francisco

Contact Info: fagarrido[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 14th, 4:00 PM

Location: Cafebrería El Péndulo, Av Nuevo León 115, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CR6G+6R

Notes: Please RSVP on LW, so that I can let you know of any potential change of plans.

MERIDA, YUCATAN, MEXICO

Contact: Silvia

Contact Info: silviafidelina[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, October 21st, 10:00 AM

Location: Centro de Estudios e Investigaciones Sociales y Culturales "Efraín Calderón Lara", calle 38 453 Jesús Carranza, 97109, Mérida, Yucatán, México.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76GGX9JV+V6C

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmerida/

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get. The languages of the meeting will be Spanish (preferred) and English (rescue tool).

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: andrew[dot]d[dot]cutler[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Monday, September 25th, 7:00 PM

Location: Aloft Hotel Rooftop Lounge, Calle 34, Avenida 10, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76GJJWPJ+3J

Notes: Please RSVP via email

USA

Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA

Contact: Mike

Contact Info: mjhouse[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 14th, 5:00 PM

Location: 300 The Bridge St, Huntsville, AL 35806. We will be in the cafe with a whiteboard that says "ACX Meetup"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866MP88G+4V

Notes: I don't think they allow animals except for service dogs.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, USA

Contact: Nate

Contact Info: natestrum[at]rocketmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 2nd, 12:00 PM

Location: Strange Brew Coffeehouse: 1101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. I'll be inside with a blue shirt and a laptop.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865J6C6W+5X

Notes: If you can't make the meetup, email me so we can hang out some other time.

Alaska

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, USA

Contact: Matthew

Contact Info: 7o2wzrybd[at]mozmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 29th, 1:00 PM

Location: The Writer's Block Bookstore & Cafe, 3956 Spenard Rd, Anchorage, AK 99517. I'll be wearing a green pullover and have a small sign on the table saying ACX MEETUP

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/93HG53MF+QG

Notes: Please RSVP using my provided email, so that I know what I should prepare for!

Arizona

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA

Contact: Nathan

Contact Info: natoboo2000[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 30th, 3:00 PM

Location: Meeting at the picnic tables near the playground, I'll put up an ACX MEETUP sign and be wearing a funny hat you can't miss.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8559FWG5+9V9

Group Link: https://discord.gg/zeQtFvPBJ

TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA

Contact: Chris

Contact Info: acx[at]cmart[dot]today

Time: Saturday, October 7th, 11:15 AM

Location: Boxyard at 238 N 4th Ave. Look for ACX tabletop sign. I'll try to get the big shaded table way in the back (next to Los Perches).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/854F62FM+VWW

Notes: Boxyard is outdoor seating. It's likely that we'll have shade, but not a guarantee, so dress for possible sun.

Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, USA

Contact: Antanas

Contact Info: antanasriskus27[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 21st, 6:30 PM

Location: Wilson Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86873RFQ+9M

California

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Scott and Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Saturday, October 21st, 3:00 PM

Location: Rose Garden Inn

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVP5R+X5

(I [Scott] will try to make it to this one!)

DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Arjun Singh

Contact Info: arjunsingh8797[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 7th, 1:00 PM

Location: John Natsoulas Gallery, 521 1st St, Davis, CA 95616. We'll meet on the roof of the gallery, which is accessible by stairs and elevator. The space isn't very large, so there shouldn't be much opportunity for confusion, and I plan to greet everyone as they enter!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84CWG7R5+VJ

Notes: Please feel free to bring anyone who may be interested in meeting new people, chatting, and playing social deduction board games like Avalon, Secret Hitler, Coup, etc. Dogs likely aren't allowed into the gallery, but children are absolutely fine!

EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A

Contact: SP

Contact Info: spatelcuhsd[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 29th, 8:30 AM

Location: Bucklin Park, El Centro, California. I'll be at the pond by the playground with a sign with ACX on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8546QCHP+GF4

Notes: Please RSVP by emailing me by October 26th

GRASS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Max Harms

Contact Info: Raelifin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 2:00 PM

Location: 18154 Justice Ct. (It's a residence at the end of a long, mostly-dirt road.)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84FX5235+WRW|

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or email the organizer at raelifin@gmail.com if you're planning to come.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA

Duplicate of Newport Beach

Contact: Michael Michalchik

Contact Info: michaelmichalchik[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 2nd, 2:00 PM

Location: We usually start in the front patio of my yard at 1970 port Laurent and weather permitting go for a walk in the park and the surround wild areas.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8554J47R+Q8

Group Link: Send requests to be included on the mailing list to michaelmichalchik[at]gmail[dot]com

Notes: This meeting repeats most Saturdays year around. Email me with the subject line ACXLW to be added to the mailing list.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Vishal

Contact Info: Direct questions to "Vishal" on the LAR discord[dot] Invite here: https://discord.gg/TaYjsvN

Time: Wednesday, September 13th, 6:30 PM

Location: 11841 Wagner Street Culver City

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP

Group Link: All the information in the LW post

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong (not mandatory however): https://www.lesswrong.com/events/PqKq5qKLt5Rvvo5Yg/los-angeles-ca-acx-autumn-meetups-everywhere-2023-lw-acx. Direct questions to "Vishal" on the LAR discord. Invite here: https://discord.gg/TaYjsvN

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Michael Michalchik

Contact Info: michaelmichalchik[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 2nd, 2:00 PM

Location: We usually start in the front patio of my yard at 1970 port Laurent and weather permitting go for a walk in the park and the surround wild areas.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8554J47R+Q8

Group Link: Send requests to be included on the mailing list to michaelmichalchik[at]gmail[dot]com

Notes: This meeting repeats most Saturdays year around. Email me with the subject line ACXLW to be added to the mailing list.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA

Duplicate of Berkeley

Contact: Scott and Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Saturday, October 21st, 3:00 PM

Location: Rose Garden Inn

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVP5R+X5

(I [Scott] will try to make it to this one!)

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Willsen

Contact Info: nightfall9[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 29th, 3:00 PM

Location: Backyard of private residence at 23rd and W St, in Midtown

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84CWHG69+M2

Notes: Email me for the specific address, it's easy to find

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Julius

Contact Info: julius[dot]simonelli[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 2nd, 1:00 PM

Location: Bird Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544PVQ8+P6

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/san-diego-rationalists/

Notes: We'll have an ACX sign and I'll be wearing a red shirt.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Jill & Daniel

Contact Info: jill[dot]dma[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 10:00 AM

Location: The giant wooden bench overlooking the city right outside Cafe Josephine, by the Randall Museum in Corona Heights Park. We'll bring an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VQH76+PWW

Notes: Kids and dogs are very welcome. Great bathrooms, café, and children's museum on premises. Also tree shade and stunning view of the city.

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Allison

Contact Info: southbaymeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 14th, 2:00 PM

Location: Washington Park (840 W Washington Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086, USA). We will be on the roundish grassy area in the northeast corner of the park. Look for the folding table with attached ACX Meetup sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849V9XG6+X9F

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/DcafHPWLuoKMt4Cug/south-bay-acx-ssc-fall-meetups-everywhere

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I bring enough food/drinks. Children and on-leash dogs are welcome.

Colorado

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA

Contact: Josh Sacks

Contact Info: josh[dot]sacks+acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23th, 3:00 PM

Location: 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder, CO 80301

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GP2V96+JR

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/oC4DJsGTcxMBRE8Ej/acx-ssc-boulder-meetup-september-23

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/boulder-acx-ssc

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so we have a rough guest count!

CARBONDALE, COLORADO, USA

Contact: Nick

Contact Info: naj[at]njarboe[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, September 20th, 6:00 PM

Location: Sopris Park, Main picnic table area|

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FJ9QXP+QM

Notes: An RSVP is helpful but please come even if you haven’t. Kids are great.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA

Contact: Eneasz Brodski

Contact Info: embrodski[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: Sloan's Lake, near the North Bicycle Parking Lot. We'll be a little past the old stone building, at a picnic table, with a blue shade-structure set up over it. It will have a white large board leaning against it with ACX MEETUP written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FPQX22+RM

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/969594296461197

Notable Guests: Eneasz Brodski, main narrator of the HPMOR audiobook as well as an author in his own right.

Notes: There will be BBQ food and snacks available, including some vegan hot dogs. Feel free to bring kids.

Connecticut

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA

Contact: Dawson

Contact Info: dawson[dot]beatty[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 10:00 AM

Location: Tisane Euro-Asian Cafe, 537 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT 06105

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H9Q78Q+CX

DC

WASHINGTON, DC, USA

Contact: John Bennett

Contact Info: WashingtonDCAstralCodexTen[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 6:00 PM

Location: Froggy Bottom Pub, 2021 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WX33+3J

Group Link: Uptown: https://dcacxrationalitymeetups.beehiiv.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227, Downtown https://www.facebook.com/groups/433668130485595/ and https://groups.google.com/g/dc-acx.

Notable Guests: Robin Hanson, notable economist

Notes: We've rented out the Froggy Bottom Pub for the night, dinner and soft drinks will be provided. Alcohol available for purchase if desired, but no purchases are required. There is metered street parking on nearby blocks; the closest Metro stations are Farragut West and Farragut North.

Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Britt

Contact Info: miamiacx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 5:00 PM

Location: 501 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA. Whole Foods Market inside seating area. There should be no cost to park in the Whole Foods Parking Garage. Once inside, go down the escalator and walk through the grocery store towards the checkout lanes. We will be in the seating area right past the self-checkout stations on the south end of the building. Look for a table with an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX4V26+5W

Group Link: https://discord.gg/tDf8fYPRRP

Notes: Hosted by the local ACX group that does meetups throughout south Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Come join our Discord!

GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Christian

Contact Info: christian[at]metaculus[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, October 18th, 8:00 PM

Location: Perfect Plain Brewing

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862JCQ7P+9C

Notable Guests: Christian, the Director of Comms and Data for Metaculus

Notes: Please email me if you'll make it. Would love to chat. If there are no takers, I won't be there.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Pedro

Contact Info: pedroakroeff[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, October 5th, 6:30 PM

Location: Margaret Pace Park in Edgewater, northeast corner on the benches overlooking the bay

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXQRW7+7M

Group Link: https://discord.gg/tDf8fYPRRP

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Charlie

Contact Info: chuckwilson477[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 2nd, 1:00 PM

Location: Grandview Public Market. 1401 Clare Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. We'll be at the northeast outside seating area, sitting at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it. Parking is free at an adjacent lot and there is also a free valet service.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWXP+GH

Group Link: https://discord.gg/tDf8fYPRRP

Notes: The meetup will go on for several hours so don't worry if you have to arrive later than 1pm. Also, if you need to show up earlier, reach out since we can be flexible about the time. We regularly host local events and also have members in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and Delray Beach. If you can't make it to this event, connect with us to stay tuned for future opportunities!

Georgia

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA

Contact: Steve French

Contact Info: steve[at]digitaltoolfactory[dot]net

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 2:00 PM

Location: 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA. We will be in the breezeway in the front.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V96

Group Link: https://acxatlanta.com/

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or Meetup.com

Illinois

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA

Contact: Todd

Contact Info: info[at]chicagorationality[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 09th, 2:00 PM

Location: Grant Park on the north side Balbo just east of the tracks

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV9FH+96

Group Link: https://chicagorationality.com

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, USA

Contact: Ben

Contact Info: cu[dot]acx[dot]meetups[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 22nd, 3:00 PM

Location: UIUC, Siebel Center for Computer Science, Room 3401

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GH4Q7G+H8F

Group Link: https://discord.gg/ZM6kJzDJc

Notes: RSVPs are appreciated but not at all required. You can RSVP on LW or by email or by pinging me in the Discord server. Suggested entrance is the East side of the building - we'll try to make sure at least that door is unlocked, but if it isn't then ping us on email or Discord.

Indiana

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, USA

Contact: Darcey Riley

Contact Info: darcey[dot]riley[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 2:00 PM

Location: Chicory Cafe in Downtown South Bend (*not* the one in Mishawaka)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HMMPGX+3W

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, USA

Contact: NR

Contact Info: mapreader4[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 1:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the south of the Earhart Hall lobby (not the dining court) near the piano, and I will be wearing a shirt with a lemur and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GG+728

Notes: We've had a couple meetups during previous rounds of ACX Everywhere and they were quite enjoyable!

Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA

Contact: Blake

Contact Info: blake[at]bertuccelli-booth[dot]org

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 11:11 AM

Location: Hey! Cafe on the corner of General Pershing and Derbingy.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XFWVRX+G2

Group Link: HTTPS://philosophers.group

Notes: Text/Signal/WhatsApp me (Blake) at +1 504 377 3650 or email 1111@philosophers.group ... Happy to answer any questions.

Maryland

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA

Contact: Rivka

Contact Info: rivka[at]adrusi[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 7:00 PM

Location: UMBC outside of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building, on the north side. I will have a sign that says ACX meetup. Parking is free on the weekends. If it’s raining, we will be inside of the Performing Arts building, on the ground floor just inside the entrance.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53

Group Link: We have a mailing list. Please email me if you would like to be added to it. Here is a link to our discord. https://discord.gg/KUXMuMbkH

Notes: There will be snacks and drinks

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, USA

Contact: Dan Moller

Contact Info: dmoller[at]umd[dot]edu

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 2:00 PM

Location: Steps in front of McKeldin library, UMD campus. Visitor parking by Skinner Building. In case of rain, front of Skinner Building.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C5X3P4+97

Massachusetts

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: Skyler and Dan

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Sunday, September 03rd, 03:00 PM

Location: JFK Memorial Park, Cambridge

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9VCG+8W

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ssc-boston

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Duplicate of Boston

Contact: Skyler and Dan

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Sunday, September 03rd, 03:00 PM

Location: JFK Memorial Park, Cambridge

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9VCG+8W

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ssc-boston

NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: duck_master

Contact Info: duckmaster0[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 12:00 PM

Location: Newton Centre Green at 1221 Centre St, Newton, MA, USA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC8RJ4+76

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/fMcxBfAimukmqpAzB/2023-acx-meetups-everywhere-newton-ma

Notes: If I run this it'll be totally open-ended (I'm planning ~12pm to ~2pm, but can totally go to any time). Also open beyond the rat community proper (I'll welcome postrats, alignment researchers, predictors, effective altruists, and rationalists).

NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: Alex Liebowitz

Contact Info: alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 2nd, 6:00 PM

Location: Packard's (we have the Library Room in the back reserved), 14 Masonic St., Northampton, MA 01060

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J98998+7M

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Zxd2Sa4HaeESZWHXD/northampton-ma-acx-meetup-meetups-everywhere-fall-2023

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/spf3oqPxAJLWwREb3

Notes: We're meeting in the Library Room in the way back of Packard's (we have it reserved). This has been one of our go-to meeting spots in the past and it works pretty well.

Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA

Contact: Joseph

Contact Info: jwpryorprojects[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 1:00 PM

Location: Friends Meeting House, 1420 Hill St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104 , in the back yard. I'll be wearing black and have a white sign that says "ACX".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77C9+PR6

Event Link: https://www.meetup.com/ann-arbor-ssc-rationalist-meetup-group/events/295618794/

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/Ann-Arbor-SSC-Rationalist-Meetup-Group/

Notes: Feel free to contact me through the meetup app or by email. We'll also be meeting on Saturday October 21st. We have Monthly Zoom meetups on Thursday evenings!

JACKSON, MICHIGAN, USA

Contact: Joseph

Contact Info: jwpryorprojects[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 3:00 PM

Location: 325 Carr Street, Jackson Mi 49201. The house is green with a fire hydrant in the front yard. The driveway is shared with my neighbor so please park on the street.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JQ7H2H+96

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/ann-arbor-ssc-rationalist-meetup-group/

Notes: Please rsvp by email. I organize the Ann Arbor meetups but I live in Jackson, looking to see if there's anyone interested in a Jackson meetup as well! I'll have some snacks and drinks. Unless the weather is bad we'll hang out in the back yard and have a small fire. Bring your favorite camping chair.

Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA

Contact: Timothy M.

Contact Info: tmbond[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 1:00 PM

Location: Meet at Sisters' Sludge Coffee Cafe and Wine Bar. I will be wearing a "Wall Drug" souvenir shirt with a Jackalope being abducted by a UFO.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WQM6+P9

Group Link: https://bit.ly/3wTZTwj

Notes: Make sure to RSVP on LessWrong - https://www.lesswrong.com/events/6xBdodMhyYMTGonG4/acx-meetup-september-2023 - so I can give a headcount to the Sisters. Also, they don't charge me for a large reservation but they do ask that everybody who attends purchase something - if you prefer I will buy you something, no questions asked.

Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA

Contact: Alex Hedtke

Contact Info: alex[dot]hedtke[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, October 27th, 6:30 PM

Location: Minsky's Pizza: 427 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105 (we will be in the upstairs conference room, tell the hostess you are here for the conference room meeting)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86F74C58+CW

Group Link: https://discord.gg/xcSmTEy

Notable Guests: The organizer, Alex Hedtke, is CEO of the Rationalist organization 'Guild of the ROSE'.

Notes: Please RSVP at: https://www.meetup.com/kc_rat_ea/events/295571893/

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA

Contact: John Buridan

Contact Info: littlejohnburidan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 11:30 AM

Location: Cypress Shelter South Pavilion, Tower Grove Park.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJQ32+XC

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/JTMprAL9QpCct2od3

Notes: "Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get" and "Feel free to bring kids/dogs"

Navada

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA

Contact: Jonathan Ray

Contact Info: Ray[dot]Jonathan[dot]W[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 12:00 PM

Location: At Little Avalon with an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85864MWX+PJ

Notes: We use discord for all meetup announcements and communications: https://discord.gg/9rgzTgeHC8

New Jersey

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA

Contact: Danny Kumpf

Contact Info: dskumpf[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 21st, 7:00 PM

Location: Palmer square, by the picnic tables near the large pine tree. I'll have an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7982Q+2C2

Group Link: https://discord.gg/RjdunaR3S2

New Mexico

TAOS, NEW MEXICO, USA

Contact: Jess

Contact Info: jordanslowik52[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 1:00 PM

Location: Kit Carson Park by the stage

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/858PCC5H+6R

Notes: Please RSVP to my email so I know if I should expect anyone.

New York

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA

Duplicate of Java Village.

Contact: George H

Contact Info: ggherold[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 1:00 PM

Location: 932 Welch Rd. Java Center NY 14082

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J3MH9P+X5

JAVA VILLAGE, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: George H

Contact Info: ggherold[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 1:00 PM

Location: 932 Welch Rd. Java Center NY 14082

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J3MH9P+X5

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Robi Rahman

Contact Info: robirahman94[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 4:00 PM

Location: Pumphouse Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG

MASSAPEQUA (LONG ISLAND), NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Gabe

Contact Info: gabeaweil[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, October 13th, 7:00 PM

Location: 47 clinton pl., Massapequa NY, 11758

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8MG4F+3W

Notes: Please RSVP via email so I know how much food to get.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA

Duplicate of Manhattan

Contact: Robi Rahman

Contact Info: robirahman94[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 24th, 4:00 PM

Location: Pumphouse Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Jens

Contact Info: jensfiederer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 14th, 3:00 PM

Location: Spot Coffee

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M45C42+H9

North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA

Contact: Vicki Williams

Contact Info: VickiRWilliams[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 11:00 AM

Location: Lake Julian Park. We'll try to grab a picnic table near the playground but rsvp for precise update if you don’t want to hunt for the sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867VFFJ6+2G5

Notes: Please rsvp so I can update on our exact location and in case we need to reschedule for weather.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA

Contact: Cat

Contact Info: cat[dot]esposito[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, October 10th, 6:30 PM

Location: Free Range Brewing - 2320 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC. I'll be in the

outdoor seating section that is in front of the residential apartment buildings and will have an ACX MEETUP sign with me.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867X65RP+6P

Notes: It's a brewery that typically serves food on Tuesday nights.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA

Contact: Logan

Contact Info: logan[dot]the[dot]word[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 1:00 PM

Location: Ponysaurus Brewing Co (219 Hood Street, Durham, NC 27701)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4Q4+Q2C

Group Link: RTLW@googlegroups.com

Notes: Feel free to say hello at the RTLW google group [RTLW@googlegroups.com]

Ohio

CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA

Contact: Alex Smith

Contact Info: acsmith818[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 22nd, 2:00 PM

Location: Bean and Barley, 2005 Madison Road

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FQ4GJP+QW

Notes: I've hosted various meetings of other kinds here, so I imagine it'll be fine. I'll call first to confirm. If they tell me no for some reason, I'll put it somewhere else in Cincinnati. There are plenty of good places.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: ajl161[at]case[dot]edu

Time: Sunday, September 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: Nano brew Cleveland- 1859 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HWF7PW+C5

Notes: Can bring dogs

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA

Contact: Russell

Contact Info: russell[dot]emmer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 3:00 PM

Location: Clifton Park Shelterhouse, Jeffrey Park, Bexley. We will be at one of the tables with an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FVX3C3+QF

Notes: Please send an email if you'd like to join our mailing list for future invitations.

TOLEDO, OHIO, USA

Contact: Norman Perlmutter

Contact Info: NLPerlmutter+ACX[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 3:00 PM

Location: Toledo Botanical Garden. If coming by car, park in the north parking lot (entrance off Elmer Road). We will be at one of the picnic tables near the parking lot. I'll be wearing an orange shirt and carrying or posting on the table a sign reading ACX MEETUP. In case of bad weather, alternate location will be posted on LessWrong and on the Meetup group.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HRM89H+43F

Group Link: meetup.com/acx_toledo

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or on the Meetup group (but not on both, it would make it harder to count RSVPs.)

Oregon

CORVALLIS, OREGON, USA

Contact: Kenan S.

Contact Info: kbitikofer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 7:00 PM

Location: Common Fields (outdoor food truck court). We'll aim for the southeast corner.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PRHP5P+RR6

EUGENE, OREGON, USA

Contact: Ben Smith

Contact Info: benjsmith[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, September 20th, 6:00 PM

Location: Beergarden. we'll have a large silver cuboid balloon with an EA logo.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PR3V3W+C7

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/effective-altruism-eugene

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA

Contact: Sam Celarek

Contact Info: scelarek[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 5:00 PM

Location: 1548 NE 15th Ave - There will be a large PEAR sign outside of the meetup area!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84QVG8MX+JV

Group Link: https://meetu.ps/c/2J5wZ/Ywbrj/d

Notable Guests: Daniel Reeves, cofounder of Beeminder

Notes: Please RSVP on our meetup site!

Pennslyvania

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Wes

Contact Info: rationalphilly[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, September 26th, 7:00 PM

Location: Ethical Society of Philadelphia, 1906 Rittenhouse Square

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6WRXG+FQ

Group Link: Email - https://groups.google.com/g/ACXPhiladelphia; Google Calendar - https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0?cid=cmF0aW9uYWxwaGlsbHlAZ21haWwuY29t; Meetup - https://www.meetup.com/philadelphia-rationalists/; Discord - https://discord.gg/46zb6hRVGB; Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalphilly

Notable Guests: Wes, one of the hosts of the Mindkiller podcast

Notes: Free dim sum! There will be vegetarian and non-vegetarian selections. We have a social meetup once a month.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Justin

Contact Info: pghacx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 2:00 PM

Location: DEFAULT OUTDOOR MEETING LOCATION: Mellon Park (the portion SOUTH of Fifth Ave, and WEST of Beechwood Blvd). Look for us at the Rose Garden

picnic tables, or the benches just outside the Rose Garden.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2F32J+QX

Group Link: https://discord.gg/PM77wYwpj

Notes: INDOOR CONTINGENCY OPTION: In the event of rain, we will instead meet at City Kitchen at Bakery Square, which is a short walk from Melon Park. (City Kitchen has two levels, so be sure to check upstairs if you can't find us.) If we shift meeting locations, Justin will send an email update >2 hours before the scheduled meetup time, as well as a follow-up email with the table number once we have arrived and claimed a space; please contact pghacx@gmail.com if you would like to be added to the email list in advance.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Phil Persing

Contact Info: acxharrisburg[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 3:00 PM

Location: Millworks - 340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102. We'll plan to be on the rooftop biergarten if the weather is suitable, or inside downstairs otherwise. Look for the "ACX Meetup" sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G574C6+7X9

Group Link: acxharrisburg[at]gmail[dot]com

South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA

Contact: S.C.

Contact Info: villainsplus[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Monday, October 2nd, 5:30 PM

Location: Pavilion at McKennan Park, or near it if it's occupied. I will have a laptop with a sign saying "ACX MEETUP."

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86M5G7JH+W5V

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or EMail me (but don't do both!)

Tennesee

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: michael[at]postlibertarian[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 1:30 PM

Location: French Truck Coffee, Crosstown Concourse, Central Atrium, 1350 Concourse Ave #167, Memphis, TN 38104. We'll be at a table in front of French Truck Coffee with an ACX MEETUP sign on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867F5X2P+QJJ

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/3C74kCmsD9

Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Silas Barta

Contact Info: sbarta[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 30th, 12:00 PM

Location: Park area near stone tables behind Central Market at 4001 N. Lamar Blvd

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86248746+9C

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/austin-less-wrong

Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs. We will have tents set up for shade and provide food.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Michael Frost

Contact Info: mikefrosttx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 21st, 7:00 PM

Location: On the outside porch at Torchy’s at 1037 Texas Ave South. I will have a sign that says ACX meetup.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8625JMFC+5J9

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so that I know how many people are coming or shoot me an email! Students and adults welcome.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Ethan

Contact Info: ethan[dot]morse97[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 8th, 1:00 PM

Location: We will be in the Whole Foods' upstairs seating area in the room closest to the windows/parking lot.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2JM

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/SdwuhENYWpA4BTrZT

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Joe Brenton

Contact Info: joe[dot]brenton[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 8th, 1:00 PM

Location: 711 Milby St, Houston, TX 77023. Segundo Coffee Lab, inside the IRONWORKS through the big orange door, look for the ACX MEETUP sign at the entrance

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PMV6+V6

Group Link: https://discord.gg/DzmEPAscpS

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Gordon

Contact Info: gojoelder[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 17th, 2:00 PM

Location: Sugar Browns Coffee

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/855WG393+M73

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Alexander

Contact Info: alexander[at]sferrella[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 12:00 PM

Location: Elsewhere Bar and Grill

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X3CGP9+JJ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationality-san-antonio/

Notes: I will be wearing a black cowboy hat

WESTLAKE, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Jacob Elliott

Contact Info: jake[at]gnomidion[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 8th, 7:00 PM

Location: Social Oak Lounge, Trophy Club

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8644XRV5+6W

Utah

LOGAN, UTAH, USA

Contact: J Ladner

Contact Info: jladner20vpa[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 4:00 PM

Location: Picnic tables on the north side of Adams Park. I will be wearing a cowboy hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85HCP5RH+P4

Notes: I'll bring a few games.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA

Contact: Adam

Contact Info: adam[dot]r[dot]isom[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 14th, 3:00 PM

Location: Liberty Park, west side, just north of Chargepoint Station

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+VJ

Group Link: https://discord.gg/3etRHcRs

Vermont

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA

Contact: Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 3:00 PM

Location: In the Oakledge park. I’ll be wearing a tall blue and green hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87P8FQ4F+5C

Notable Guests: Tristan Roberts, Vermont State Representative and also blogger.

CAVENDISH, VERMONT, USA

Contact: Joe

Contact Info: joe[at]cavendishlabs[dot]org

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 04:00 PM

Location: We'll be by the Phineas Gage Monument in the center of town in Cavendish

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M999JR+WVM

Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Ryan

Contact Info: effectivealtruismatuva[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 5:00 PM

Location: 12 Rotunda Drive Charlottesville, VA 22903 - We’ll meet at the picnic tables across the street from The Virginian. There will be an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C32FPX+3H4

Group Link: https://discord.gg/uHX7Y5Gb9N

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Willa

Contact Info: walambert[at]pm[dot]me

Time: Sunday, October 1st, 9:00 AM

Location: Fair Grounds (cafe), we'll aim to be at the big round table to the right of the ordering counter. Address: 806 Baldwin Ave # 2, Norfolk, VA 23517

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8785VP82+XH

Group Link: Meetup info is posted both on LessWrong (https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/pLEbtx3BbdaLMXZKi) and in our Discord server.

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or email me, walambert@pm.me.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Ella

Contact Info: ellahoeppner[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 17th, 4:00 PM

Location: Whole Foods at 2024 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220, second floor cafe area

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8794HG5Q+7G

Group Link: https://discord.gg/27hr8Jp925

Washington

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, USA

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: bellinghamrationalish[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, September 20th, 5:30 PM

Location: Elizabeth Station. We'll have a paper sign that says "Bellingham Rationalish" on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84WVQG45+WQ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/bellingham-rationalish-community/

Notes: Please RSVP on Meetup so we have an idea of how many people to expect (so we can grab enough table space).

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA

Contact: Surendar

Contact Info: surendargoud[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, October 13th, 6:00 PM

Location: 18651 NE 61st Ct

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVMW65+C5

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA

Contact: Spencer Pearson

Contact Info: speeze[dot]pearson+acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 2:00 PM

Location: Volunteer Park amphitheater! I'll have a table and a couple of signs saying "Astral Codex Ten Meetup".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJMJM+547

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/seattle-rationality/

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Ryan

Contact Info: ryan[dot]matera1[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 10th, 1:00 PM

Location: Slack Plaza, by the waterfall

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CW9928+M2F

Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, USA

Contact: Dan Uebele

Contact Info: daniel[at]westsalemtool[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 2:00 PM

Location: The Turtle Stack Brewery @ 125 2nd St S, La Crosse, WI 54601

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MCRP7W+28

Notes: No need to drink, even though it's a brewery, it just has good ambiance. Please RSVP on Meetup.com, because then the app will ding me and I'll know someone is coming. Search for Rationality La Crosse.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA

Contact: Sidney

Contact Info: sidneyparham[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 30th, 12:00 PM

Location: Hugel Park - 5902 Williamsburg Way, at the picnic shelter

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MG2GF8+J5

STONE LAKE, WISCONSIN, USA

Contact: Allison

Contact Info: theswamphere[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 5:00 PM

Location: Stone Lake Lions' Hall. Come to the main door which has the accessible ramp. ACX Meetup will be in the "cafe" portion, which you can see from the main door.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86QCRFW6+5J6

Notes: A regularly scheduled 2nd Saturday Barn Dance will be held in the dance hall portion of the building, at 7. You're welcome to stay, or welcome to leave after the ACX meetup.

South America

Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

Contact: David

Contact Info: david[dot]f[dot]rivadeneira[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 9th, 11:30 AM

Location: Café Cortázar, José A. Cabrera 3797. En la entrada.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q3CH3J+F3

Notable Guests: Luca de Leo

Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRAZIL

Contact: Tiago Macedo

Contact Info: tiago[dot]s[dot]m[dot]macedo[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 16th, 4:00 PM

Location: Praça Nelson Mandela, right at the Botafogo subway station. It is possible that, once everyone is there, we'll go to a nearby Starbucks, just one street-crossing from the initial location.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/589R2RX8+H7

Group Link: gist.github.com/tiago-macedo/40c1cdfd3bde6d2bcadde463ac8b3cf2

Notes: I'll bring a chessboard. If at most 5 people show up (other than me), I'll either order pizza or coffee for everyone.

CURITIBA, PARANA, BRAZIL

Contact: Demian

Contact Info: demianet[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 23rd, 4:00 PM

Location: Hostel Social - Coffee Bar, R. Brigadeiro Franco, 2691 - Rebouças, Curitiba - PR, 80220-100

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/586GHP4F+FWF

Notes: All welcome. If possible, RSVP by e-mail

Uruguay

PUNTA DEL ESTE, URUGUAY

Contact: Manu

Contact Info: astralcodexten[at]maraoz[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 14th, 2:00 PM

Location: Borneo Coffee

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q734PQ+58