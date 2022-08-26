Thanks to everyone who responded to my request for ACX meetup organizers. Volunteers have arranged meetups in 205 cities around the world, including Penryn, Cornwall and Baghdad, Iraq.

You can find the list below, in the following order:

Africa & Middle East Asia-Pacific (including Australia) Canada Europe (including UK) Latin America United States

You can see a map of all the events on the LessWrong community page.

Within each section, it’s alphabetized first by country/state, then by city - so the first entry in Europe is Vienna, Austria. Sorry if this is confusing.

I will provisionally be attending the meetups in Berkeley, Los Angeles, and San Diego. ACX meetups coordinator Mingyuan will provisionally be attending Paris and London. I’ll be announcing some of the biggest ones on the blog, regardless of whether or not I attend.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine!

2. You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend (unless the event description says otherwise); RSVPs are mostly to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up, and let them tell you if there are last-second changes. I’ve also given email addresses for all organizers in case you have a question.

Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:



1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).

2. Bring blank labels and pens for nametags.

3. Have people type their name and email address in a spreadsheet or in a Google Form (accessed via a bit.ly link or QR code), so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.

4. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and if you try to organize some kind of “fun” “event” it’ll probably just be annoying.

5. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.

6. In case people want to get to know each other better outside the meetup, you might want to mention reciprocity.io, the rationalist friend-finder/dating site.

7. If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup, the LessWrong team did it for you using the email address you gave here. To claim your event, log into LW (or create an account) using that email address, or message the LW team on Intercom (chat button in the bottom right corner of lesswrong.com).

If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions, please email meetupsmingyuan@gmail.com.

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST

BAGHDAD, IRAQ

Contact: MA, tofiahmed117[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: WolframSigma#1532, Telegram

Time: Friday, September 2, 11:00 AM

Location: Grinders Coffeeshop

Coordinates: 8H568FG6+73

Event link(s): LessWrong



JERUSALEM, ISRAEL

Contact: Zvi Schreiber, zvi[at]zvi[dot]net, WhatsApp +972 54 569 1100

Time: Wednesday, October 19, 6:00 PM

Location: Malcha technology park garden

Coordinates: 8G3QP5XP+PP

Event link(s): LessWrong



REHOVOT, ISRAEL

Contact: David Manheim, David[at]alter[dot]org[dot]il

Time: Sunday, September 11, 8:00 PM

Location: Outside porch of Aroma Coffee, הרצל 218, רחובות

Coordinates: 8G3PWR25+MP

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Notes: Please RSVP on Facebook so we can give updates if needed



TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Contact: Adam & inbar M, projectscentrum[at]gmail[dot]com, inbar192[at]gmail[dot]com, Whatsapp +46762791415 (Adam)

Time: Sunday, September 4, 7:00 PM

Location: Hamenia industrial loft at Beit Alfa 7 (רחוב בית אלפא 7). Look for a door with ACX sign. Two floors up.

Coordinates: 8G4P3Q8Q+85

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We've just made a Facebook group and are planning to organize monthly meetings going forward

Notes: For questions contact Adam on email or WhatsApp. Feel free to bring a snack or a bottle of white wine.



AMMAN, JORDAN

Contact: Daniel, dnledvs[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, September 20, 6:30 PM

Location: Rustic, Jabal al Weibdeh

Coordinates: 8G3QXW49+WG

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: We're hoping to grow the group, so feel free to come even if you've only read a few posts! +1s are also welcome.



CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

Contact: Mark Chimes, chimes[dot]mark[at]gmail[dot]com, WhatsApp 0826568573

Time: Saturday, September 17, 11:00 AM

Location: Truth Coffee Roasting, 36 Buitenkant St, Cape Town City Centre - we'll put a sign on the table

Coordinates: 4FRW3CFF+3M

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We met up pre-Covid and pre-ACX as an SSC group. Now we're getting back in the swing of things. We eat lunch and chat about philosophy, politics, and sometimes SSC/ACX blog posts.

Notes: We're planning on having another meetup on the 8th October if you can't make the first.



DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA

Contact: Arno, arnorohwedder[at]gmail[dot]com, +255763998637

Time: Thursday, September 29, 7:30 PM

Location: The Deck, Masaki

Coordinates: 6G5X776J+X6

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Seeing if there are any interested people in Dar, look forward to meeting, if you are coming please send me a whatsapp.



DUBAI, UAE

Contact: RS, xyxyxz[at]gmail[dot]com, +971552726281 (WhatsApp)

Time: Friday, September 30, 7:30 PM

Location: Starbucks, Garhoud

Coordinates: 7HQQ68VR+94

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Met once before

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong, or message me on WhatsApp

ASIA-PACIFIC

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Jarred Filmer, jarred[dot]filmer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 7:00 PM

Location: 52 McCaul Street Taringa (house)

Coordinates: 5R4JFXXQ+P8

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: We used to meet once a month years ago, but now just meet whenever there's a Meetups Everywhere :)

Notes: Snacks will be provided but dinner will not be, would recommend eating before you come



CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Andy Bachler, Andy[dot]Bachler[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, August 31, 5:30 PM

Location: Badger & Co pub at ANU. Central location, parking free after 5pm, might be loud, sorry!

Coordinates: 4RPFP4FC+34

Event link(s): LessWrong, Eventbrite

Notes: Parking area just to the north of the pub, over the river, is free after 5pm!



GOLD COAST (SOUTH), AUSTRALIA

Contact: Lerancan, lerancan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 11, 2:00 PM

Location: A picnic table, Wyberba Street Reserve, Tugun

Coordinates: 5R3MVF5W+555

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Email me in case of bad weather/you can't find me/you can't make that time etc.



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Ryan, xgravityx[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 2, 6:00 PM

Location: Beer Deluxe Federation Square

Coordinates: 4RJ65XM9+3Q

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: We're officially the Less Wrong Melbourne social meetup group, though our members include the broader rationalist community. We meet once a month for casual discussion (and beers for those so inclined). Please join our Facebook group to see the meeting invite; there you will see a WhatsApp group link - please join that group too to ensure timely updates in case of changes (Facebook notifications don't work reliably for this).

Notes: Please RSVP to the meeting invite on the Facebook group so that I can make an appropriate booking.



PERTH, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Madge, madgech[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 25, 2:00 PM

Location: Russell Square, Northbridge, corner of Shenton and Aberdeen St. There will be some sort of ACX meetup sign.

Coordinates: 4PWQ3V34+W6

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: I run one meetup per year, if someone else wants to take over please do

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or Facebook



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Eliot, Redeliot[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 15, 6:00 PM

Location: City of Sydney rsl, lvl 2 in the fishbowl

Coordinates: 4RRH46F4+983

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: We meet monthly



WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Jason, jason[dot]bowkettblogs[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 3, 12:00 PM

Location: UOW Library

Coordinates: 4RQGHVVH+69

Event link(s): LessWrong



CHENGDU, CHINA

Contact: Alex, acx[dot]chengdu[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 15, 7:00 PM

Location: Chef Wenwu Hot & Spicy Jianghu Food (Yulin store)/文武大厨·热辣江湖菜(玉林店). I (a foreigner) will be wearing a green shirt.

Coordinates: 8P26J3C5+462

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP at the above email address, I will give you my Wechat contact if you're interested in attending. Open to time/date/location changes, so let me know if the proposed event doesn't work for you! Can be a bilingual event; all welcome. 有双语交流的可能性。如果想来的话，请提前发给我个电子邮件。



HONG KONG

Contact: Nathan, nathan[at]xevarion[dot]org

Time: Saturday, September 10, 1:00 PM

Location: The Catalyst, 2 Po Yan Street, Sheung Wan. Big wooden door.

Coordinates: 862M74PW+6XP

Event link(s): LessWrong



BANGALORE, INDIA

Contact: Nihal, propwash[at]duck[dot]com, Discord: propwash#4648

Time: Sunday, September 18, 4:00 PM

Location: Matteo Coffea, Church Street

Coordinates: 7J4VXJF4+PR

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We're the longest active group in Asia — we've been meeting monthly for the last 4 years, discussing ACX posts, LW content with a diverse and friendly group of people. Check our website for more info.

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong to help me be better prepared.



HYDERABAD, INDIA

Contact: Vatsal, vmehra[at]pm[dot]me, Whatsapp: +919944430856 (username: Vim)

Time: Sunday, September 11, 5:00 PM

Location: The Weekend Cafe, Plot No D, 3, Vikrampuri Colony, beside vac's bakery, Vikrampuri Colony, Lane, Secunderabad, Telangana, 500015, India

Coordinates: 7J9WFF4X+5P

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Our rationality meetup group has been around for about 3 months and we discuss articles and exercises (eg. CFAR handbook) that can help us improve epistemic and instrumental rationality.



MUMBAI, INDIA

Contact: PB, e2y94n1nv[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 9, 4:00 PM

Location: Jamjar Diner, Versova

Coordinates: 7JFJ4RM6+5W

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or via email so I can plan activities accordingly.



NEW DELHI, INDIA

Contact: Suryansh Tyagi, suryanshtyagiphone[at]gmail[dot]com, WhatsApp/phone +919997299972

Time: Sunday, September 11, 5:00 PM

Location: Select CityWalk Mall, Saket. Where inside the mall depends on the number of people interested.

Coordinates: 7JWVG6H9+8H

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please either send me an email or message me on WhatsApp if you want to attend. Any suggestions/changes are welcome.



UDAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA

Contact: Shailendra Paliwal, acx-meetup-2022[at]shailendra[dot]me

Time: Saturday, September 10, 7:00 PM

Location: We'll be at Doodh Talai near Pichola Lake and I'll be wearing a gray t-shirt carrying a sign ACX Meetup

Coordinates: 7JPMHM9M+HG

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so that I can plan ahead



UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA

Contact: William Ubud, Napaproject[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, August 30, 6:00 PM

Location: PARQ Ubud

Coordinates: 6P3QG789+F7

Event link(s): LessWrong



TOKYO, JAPAN

Contact: Harold Godsoe, hgodsoe[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 8, 10:00 AM

Location: Near Nakameguro station - RSVP for details

Coordinates: 8Q7XJPV2+QFP

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Notes: ACX Tokyo meets monthly since Sept 2021. Our meetups are in English, so far. To join in, feel free to get in touch in any of the many ways to do so (email, Meetup.com). It's useful to be in contact before coming to an event, to help with that first leap of faith.



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

Contact: Yi-Yang, yi[dot]yang[dot]chua[at]gmail[dot]com, LessWrong profile

Time: Saturday, September 17, 2:00 PM

Location: I'll be in Lisette's Bangsar, which is a 5-minute walk from Bangsar LRT. I'll be wearing a pale green t-shirt and carrying an ACX sign.

Coordinates: 6PM34MHH+VW

Event link(s): LessWrong



AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

Contact: Jonathan De Wet, jonpdw[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 3, 6:30 PM

Location: 32 Stanley Ave Milford, Auckland

Coordinates: 4VMP6QH4+86

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Notes: It’s a dinner party! Please RSVP on FB so I know how much food to make



DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND

Contact: Gavin, bisga673[at]student[dot]otago[dot]ac[dot]nz

Time: Saturday, September 3, 3:00 PM

Location: Picnic tables outside of St. David's lecture theatre on Otago University campus. I'll make a sign with ACX meetup.

Coordinates: 4V6G4GP7+GM5

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: There is no Dunedin group as far as I'm aware of, but I'd be keen to meet other likeminded people and organise group hangouts occasionally.



WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND

Contact: Ben W, benwve[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, September 27, 5:30 PM

Location: Rutherford House, Bunny Street, Wellington. Room MZ05, which is on the mezzanine floor

Coordinates: 4VCPPQCH+FGC

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: We're running the event this time in partnership with Effective Altruism Wellington



LAPU LAPU, CEBU, PHILIPPINES

Contact: Dave, tokkolizard[at]tutanota[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 4, 2:00 PM

Location: Starbucks in Mactan Newtown, there will be a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: 7Q268257+4F

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP by mail so I know if I need to set up a bigger meeting place



SINGAPORE

Contact: Jonathan Ng, jonathan[dot]ng1[at]gmail[dot]com, Telegram @derpy

Time: Tuesday, September 6, 6:30 PM

Location: Tanjong Pagar MRT gantry, I'll be wearing the dark blue EA Global 2022 jumper

Coordinates: 6PH57RGW+J8

Event link(s): LessWrong

CANADA

CALGARY, AB

Contact: David Piepgrass, qwertie256[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 2:00 PM

Location: Marlborough Mall food court

Coordinates: 9538324C+CH9

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: It's small!



EDMONTON, AB

Contact: JS, ⁨ta1hynp09[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com

Time: Thursday, October 13, 6:30 PM

Location: Polar Park Brewing Company - we will have a sign.

Coordinates: 9558GG82+GG

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: LessWrong



VANCOUVER, BC

Contact: Tom Ash and Dirk Haupt, events[at]philosofiles[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 1:00 PM

Location: Dude Chilling (aka Guelph) Park, near the intersection of Main, Broadway & Kingsway. We'll be just west of the garden - look for Tom in a neon yellow shirt.

Coordinates: 84XR7W73+PG

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: For future events, join the following: For rationalism, this Facebook group, for effective altruism, this Facebook group for both, Meetup.com

Notes: 🍣 We'll have a sushi lunch for everyone who comes (fish or vegan). This is not at all necessary, but posting on the Facebook event to say you will or won't want this will help estimate numbers. RSVPing there will help boost attendance too.



VICTORIA, BC

Contact: Sarah McManus, sarahmcmanusbc[at]gmail[dot]com, Twitter @SarahAMcManus

Time: Friday, September 23, 7:00 PM

Location: Snowy Village, 4071 Shelbourne St #2a, Victoria, BC V8N 5Y1 - It's a small cafe, I'll be at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it

Coordinates: 84WRFMG9+H3

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event



HALIFAX, NS

Contact: Conor Barnes (ideopunk), conorbarnes93[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 25, 1:00 PM

Location: Seven Bays Cafe (2017 Gottingen Street)

Coordinates: 87PRMC29+9C

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Join us at Seven Bayes



KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON

Contact: Jenn, hi[at]jenn[dot]site

Time: Sunday, September 25, 1:00 PM

Location: Goudie's Lane, besides 8 Queen St N, Kitchener. I'll be wearing white boots and at one of the picnic tables if it's not raining, or further back in the parking area if it is. There will be some sort of ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: 86MXFG26+5CV

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We have a new regular meetup group! We meet up every other Thursday. Events are posted on LessWrong, and we also have a website.

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong if possible, but show up anyways if you weren't able to! Generally, past meetups everywhere events have attracted 8-15 people.



OTTAWA, ON

Contact: Tess Walsh, rationalottawa[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 16, 6:00 PM

Location: We are meeting at the Atelier d'innovation sociale, located at 95 Clegg St, K1S1C5. Specifically in the Lounge area, there will be numerous signs for ACX MEETUP where needed.

Coordinates: 87Q6C84F+PM4

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: We meet weekly on Friday evenings, and that allows us enough opportunity to try out a huge variety of different types of events — probably some that you, yes you, would enjoy! Here are our Facebook, LessWrong, and Discord (where the action really is)

Notes: I always appreciate RSVP's in any form! It helps me set expectations/plan the best meetup I can! You can also contact me, Tess Walsh, with any questions whatsoever at rationalottawa@gmail.com



TORONTO, ON

Contact: Sean Aubin, seanaubin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 18, 3:00 PM

Location: Located at the picnic tables located in The Bentway, which is the sheltered area underneath the Gardiner Expressway.

Coordinates: 87M2JHPR+X5W

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Currently meeting monthly with ambitions to meet bi-monthly.

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many people to anticipate.

WATERLOO, ON

See Kitchener-Waterloo, ON



MONTREAL, QC

Contact: E, 90u610sye[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com⁩

Time: Saturday, September 24, 1:00 PM

Location: Jeanne-Mance Park, at the corner of Duluth and Esplanade

Coordinates: 87Q8GC89+37

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet once a month. Upcoming events will be posted on LessWrong

Notes: Please check the LessWrong event page the day of, as I will update it in the event of rain

EUROPE

VIENNA, AUSTRIA

Contact: Manuel, manuel[dot]turonian[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 2:00 PM

Location: Wiener Stadtpark at the Strauss Monument; will have an ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: 8FWR693H+GP2

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Rationality Vienna is a group of about 30 people who meet once a month in person or via Zoom. You can join our Facebook group.

Notes: We may want to shift to an indoor location depending on weather and the local Covid numbers.



BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

Contact: Bruno D, bruno[dot]astral[dot]codex[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 18, 4:00 PM

Location: Guingette Henri, George Henri parc

Coordinates: 9F26RCWC+84

Event link(s): LessWrong



SOFIA, BULGARIA

Contact: Anastasia, sofia[dot]acx[dot]meetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 4:00 PM

Location: Shade Garden (Сенчестата градинка; part of Borisova garden)

Coordinates: 8GJ5M8GW+J9

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Sofia ACX started with last year's Meetups Everywhere round. We have Serious Meetups once per month at which we discuss a blog post, a short story, or a book (for instance, The Scout Mindset, The Money Illusion, The Metropolitan Man); and sporadic non-serious social meetups that mostly include getting dinner, going on a walk, watching a film, or playing board games. Attendance hovers around 6-8 people out of a pool of 13. People get invited to the Discord server after they've attended at least one in-person meetup.



ZAGREB, CROATIA

Contact: DJStern, dorian[dot]sternvukotic[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 3, 6:00 PM

Location: Krivi Put

Coordinates: 8FQQRX38+V6W

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Croatian LessWrong active group communicates mainly through a Telegram group, we meetup semi regularly, approx once a month. The group is mostly social, and the meetups are not structured (sometimes we all just meet at a random party)

Notes: Send me an Email and I will add you to a Telegram group where everything (active) LessWrong Croatia/Zagreb happens



LIMASSOL, CYPRUS

Contact: Arseniy, runescape[at]list[dot]ru, @anchorheld (Telegram / Instagram)

Time: Saturday, September 3, 12:00 PM

Location: By the Municipal Zoo

Coordinates: 8G6MM3M3+Q6

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please hit me up on Mail, Telegram, or Instagram if you're actually going



PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

Contact: Jiri Nadvornik, jiri[dot]nadvornik[at]efektivni-altruismus[dot]cz

Time: Thursday, October 6, 6:00 PM

Location: Garden of Dharmasala Teahouse

Coordinates: 9F2P3CRW+FP7

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event



COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Contact: Søren Elverlin, soeren[dot]elverlin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 24, 3:00 PM

Location: Rundholtsvej 10, 2300 København S

Coordinates: 9F7JMH38+GFP

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event, Meetup.com

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong



TALLINN, ESTONIA

Contact: Andrew W, andrew_n_west[at]yahoo[dot]co[dot]uk

Time: Monday, September 26, 7:00 PM

Location: St Vitus, Tallinn. I don't know if anyone will turn up, but I'll be wearing a suit, a beard, and a book.

Coordinates: 9GF6CPRH+MQ

Event link(s): LessWrong



HELSINKI, FINLAND

Contact: Joe Nash, joenash499[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 3, 4:00 PM

Location: Restaurant Töölönranta, Helsinginkatu 56

Coordinates: 9GG65WMJ+2J

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: LessWrong group



FONTAINEBLEAU, FRANCE

Contact: Ebrahim Akbari, ea[dot]akbari[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 6:00 PM

Location: Glasgow bar, Fontainebleau

Coordinates: 8FW4CP32+J8

Event link(s): LessWrong



PARIS, FRANCE

Contact: Olivier, w20l2qtf[at]mailer[dot]me, We have a Discord and a matrix server (both servers are bridged together)

Time: Friday, September 23, 6:00 PM

Location: In the jardin du carrousel, next to jardin des Tuileries

Coordinates: 8FW4V86J+GH

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Regular meetups organized via discord or the newsletter every 3 months with around 20 people.

Notes: We have a mailing list if you are interested in future meetups. Please don't hesitate to send me an email to RSVP that you're coming to help gauge the interest.



TOULOUSE, FRANCE

Contact: Alfonso, barsom[dot]maelwys[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 8, 7:00 PM

Location: Bar 'Le Biergarten' (60 Gd Rue Saint-Michel, 31400 Toulouse). We'll be sitting at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it.

Coordinates: 8FM3HCQW+9H

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP by email



TBILISI, GEORGIA

Contact: Evgenia Karunus, lakesare[at]gmail[dot]com, https://twitter.com/lakesare

Time: Saturday, September 17, 7:00 PM

Location: Coffee Place

Coordinates: 8HH6MRQ2+WH

Event link(s): LessWrong



AACHEN, GERMANY

Contact: Jörn, acx[at]j[dot]stoehler[dot]eu

Time: Tuesday, September 27, 7:00 PM

Location: Chico Mendes

Coordinates: 9F28Q3HJ+9Q

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP here so I can reserve the right number of tables.



BERLIN, GERMANY

Contact: Ruben Arslan, ssc[at]alphabattle[dot]xyz

Time: Sunday, October 2, 2:00 PM

Location: Südplateau Fritz-Schloss-Park

Coordinates: 9F4MG9H4+4X

Event link(s): LessWrong, Google Calendar

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong. I'll bring some beverages.



COLOGNE, GERMANY

Contact: Marcel Müller, marcel_mueller[at]mail[dot]de

Time: Saturday, October 8, 5:00 PM

Location: Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln, private venue, just ring the bell or follow the sign.

Coordinates: 9F28WRMX+96H

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: LW / ACX / Rationalist meetup group. Monthly, mostly social meetups. Other activities welcome. Unless noted otherwise we will meet at Marienweg 43 in 50858 Cologne on the 2nd Saturday of each month at 5 pm. Please email me to be added to our mailing list where deviations will be posted. Caution! September Meetup will be at a different venue!

Notes: If you read this you are welcome. Our Covid rules are still in effect: You must be tested negative on the same day. Self tests will be available at the meetup. If there is any problem, like you do not find us or I did not see your mail, call me +491788862254.



FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY

Contact: Omar, info[at]rationality-freiburg[dot]de

Time: Friday, October 14, 6:00 PM

Location: FlexRooms, Salzstr. 1, 79098 Freiburg. We will carry a cardboard sign saying “Rationality Freiburg”.

Coordinates: 8FV9XVV2+V56

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com, Website

Group info: The group started in May 2022 and before the summer break we had five meetups with 4-11 people attending. Every two weeks seems like a good rhythm, but nothing is set in stone. So far we always read something beforehand and then discussed it, as well as trying some practical exercises such as TAPs and Personal Calibration. Afterwards we went to have dinner and continued talking about everything and anything for hours. Everything is new and flexible, so come and help us improve!

Notes: We have a Signal messenger group and ask you to attend a meetup once to be able to join.



HAMBURG, GERMANY

Contact: Gunnar Zarncke, g[dot]zarncke[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 5:00 PM

Location: Kleine Wallanlagen on the lawn near Memorial Holstenglacis. Look for pink blankets; I will also have an ACX sign. Here is an Open Street Map link which also shows the short-cut tunnel from the subway station.

Coordinates: 9F5FHX4H+RXC

Event link(s): LessWrongLessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong



KARLSRUHE, GERMANY

Contact: Marcus Wilhelm, mail[at]marcuswilhelm[dot]de

Time: Saturday, September 24, 3:00 PM

Location: Botanischer Garten Karlsruhe

Coordinates: 8FXC2C72+85X

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet weekly, alternating offline and online, see our LessWrong page



KASSEL, HESSEN, GERMANY

Contact: Tobias, Sphinxfire[at]outlook[dot]de

Time: Saturday, September 10, 2:00 PM

Location: Friedrichsplatz, to the left of the DocumentaHall

Coordinates: 9F3F8F6X+R6

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Telegram group

Notes: Please join the Telegram group if you are interested in coming. It will be helpful for coordinating something beyond 'let's just see who shows up and take it from there', plus, it will also make me feel a lot better on a purely subjective level if I know beforehand that at least one other person is interested. If you prefer the surprise factor of 'knowing as little as possible about who you're going to meet', you can also just write me via E-mail, of course.



LEIPZIG, GERMANY

Contact: Gunther Forderung, notavailable[at]riseup[dot]net

Time: Tuesday, October 4, 6:00 PM

Location: In the Lene-Voigt-Park, in the secluded area opposite of the swings

Coordinates: 9F3J8CM2+PF

Event link(s): LessWrong



TÜBINGEN, GERMANY

Contact: Emma, emma[dot]tuebingen[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 23, 6:00 PM

Location: The ACX/SSC meetup and dinner (with vegan options) will be on October 23rd at the Annette Kade dormitory (Mohlstraße 44, 8FWFG3H5+XR). If you’d like to attend, please write me an email, and I’ll send you an invitation to our WhatsApp group.

Coordinates: 8FWFG3H5+XR

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please email me to get my phone number. If a lot of people are out of town for the holidays and can't come we could meet on, say, October 1st. I would like to know how many people to expect.



ATHENS, GREECE

Contact: Spyros, spyros[dot]dovas[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Monday, September 5, 7:00 PM

Location: On the plaza in front of the National Library

Coordinates: 8G95WMQR+WRP

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: We have organized 2 events so far, fall and spring, we just sit around and discuss. We have a Whatsapp group that hasn't picked up momentum yet.

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or Meetup.com



BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

Contact: Tim Underwood, timunderwood9[at]gmail[dot]com, WhatsApp 19513120591

Time: Sunday, September 11, 2:00 PM

Location: Champs Sziget bar on Margit Sziget, near the front. I'll have a big hardcover copy in Hungarian of a book by Richard Dawkins.

Coordinates: 8FVXG2CW+2H

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We've been meeting in Budapest for two years now, with our first meeting being the 2020 ACX meetups everywhere. We meet about once a month, and usually we have two articles that are suggested reading that we discuss.



CORK, IRELAND

Contact: Mikey, Godojhana[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 29, 6:00 PM

Location: If sunny: The Lough. If not, then the game arcade on the parade

Coordinates: 9C3HVGQ7+JQ

Event link(s): LessWrong



DUBLIN, IRELAND

Contact: Lucius, lucius[at]bushnaq[dot]de, LessWrong profile

Time: Sunday, October 2, 12:30 PM

Location: Clement & Pekoe, William Street South, Dublin 2. We'll be sitting inside, and there'll be a sign with ACX written on it on the table

Coordinates: 9C5M8PRP+JV

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: LessWrong



FOLIGNO, ITALY

Contact: Mauro, orfino[at]yandex[dot]com, LW profile, Telegram

Time: Saturday, September 24, 5:00 PM

Location: Parco dei Canapé, at the open air cafe, ask the barista

Coordinates: 8FJJXP22+HC

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get. No kids please.



MILANO, ITALY

Contact: Raffaele, raffa[dot]mauro[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 16, 6:30 PM

Location: Viale Luigi Majno, 18, 20129 Milano MI - Primo Ventures / T8P, IInd floor.

Coordinates: 8FQFF6C4+9C

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet once per month. The group started in May 2022.

Notes: Please RSVP by email by the 1st of September



PADOVA, ITALY

Contact: Carlo, carlo[dot]martinucci[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 1, 3:30 PM

Location: Prato della Valle, fountain in the middle. I'll be carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it :)

Coordinates: 8FQH9VXG+9J

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: We'll probably find a bar to have a hot chocolate or tea or something :)



PISA, ITALY

Contact: Raffaele, raffaelesalvia[at]alice[dot]it

Time: Saturday, October 22, 5:00 PM

Location: We will meet in Piazza dei Cavalieri, near the steps of Palazzo della Carovana

Coordinates: 8FMGPC92+R44

Event link(s): LessWrong



ROMA, ITALY

Contact: Grigorio, greghero12[at]gmail[dot]com, Facebook, +393920366026

Time: Saturday, October 8, 6:00 PM

Location: We'll be around Gardenie metro station, at the benches, and I will be wearing a red shirt and sitting on top of the station to be seen

Coordinates: 8FHJVHP9+8F

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet around 20-25 times a year but it is asymmetrical, focused in summer, Christmas and Easter. We discuss opinions, engage in circling, play games where we spot logical fallacies and biases by attacking our members ideological weakpoints and formalize some debating stances. Occasionally we find the willpower to devote meetups in steelmanning and understanding the outgroup (roughly 4-5 times a year)

Notes: If you are into ACX enough to see this post, I believe we have enough common ground to be worth meeting each other. Aren't you curious who else is within this niche community in Rome? Come on, take a leap of faith. P.S. Would be nice if you sent me a message in WhatsApp with your name and probability of attendance, but I love walk-ins just fine. No space limit after all ;-)



RIGA, LATVIA

Contact: Andis, cerulean[dot]lemniscate[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 4:00 PM

Location: Bastejkalns (on top of the hill)

Coordinates: 9G86X426+Q5Q

Event link(s): LessWrong



AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

Contact: Pierre, pierreavdb[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 3:00 PM

Location: Kanarie Klub (Bellamyplein 51, 1053 AT Amsterdam)

Coordinates: 9F469V89+W4

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: The rationality community is growing in the Netherlands, and we're now planning on having monthly meetups! Join the Rationality NL Discord server.

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I can plan a different venue if needed



DELFT, NETHERLANDS

Contact: Pierre Bongrand, bongrand[dot]pierre[at]gmail[dot]com, 0033620644013 (Whatsapp/Telegram/Signal)

Time: Thursday, September 22, 6:30 PM

Location: Delftse Hout Beach, on the grass, in the center of the beach, I will be wearing a red T-shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: 9F4629FG+66

Event link(s): LessWrong



HATTEM, NETHERLANDS

Contact: Shoshannah, shos[dot]rationality[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: Dark#0849

Time: Saturday, October 8, 2:00 PM

Location: Lijsterbeslaan 6, Hattem

Coordinates: 9F48F378+PR

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: We support and coordinate groups across the country, including everything from social meetups to structured events and applied rationality. The intention is to connect all Dutch rationalists and rationalists in the Netherlands. We also discuss rationality topics online and coordinate events on our Discord server.

Notes: Feel free to bring kids. Ours will be there :) Also, please park 't Heem if you are coming by car. It's a 2 minute walk to our house.



HELMOND, NETHERLANDS

Contact: Rutger, silvery[dot]swift[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 3:00 PM

Location: De Motte (On top of the hill). Nearest road is Palladio.

Coordinates: 9F37FMC5+VR

Event link(s): LessWrong



THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

Contact: Kristof Redei, acxmeetup[at]kristof[dot]me

Time: Wednesday, September 14, 6:00 PM

Location: Paleistuin, Prinsessewal, 2513 EE Den Haag, Netherlands. We'll have a picnic blanket with an ACX sign on the large central field, somewhere near the playground.

Coordinates: 9F4638J3+GP

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Notes: Please RSVP on Facebook if possible! All ages/species welcome. If it's not outdoor weather, we'll go to The Bookstor Cafe next door as a backup.



OSLO, NORWAY

Contact: Hans Andreas & Jonas, acxoslomeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 1:00 PM

Location: Look for the sign of Moloch at Café Billabong - Bogstadveien 53B 0366 Oslo

Coordinates: 9FFGWPH7+QP

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: We're hoping to do at least a quarterly meetup, but we'll base it on the turnout and enthusiasm of this event.

Notes: The cafe has historically been accepting of guests' not ordering--please don't let financial reasons keep you away!



GDAŃSK, POLAND

Contact: Frank, frankastralcodexten[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: frhrpr#1663

Time: Saturday, August 27, 3:00 PM

Location: Next to Park Kuźniczki, opposite the train station, on the circular benches around the water pump; I will be wearing a red armband

Coordinates: 9F6W9JJ4+JW

Event link(s): LessWrong



KRAKÓW, POLAND

Contact: Mateusz Bagiński, bagginsmatthew[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 2:30 PM

Location: Celna 6/9, the office of the Optimum Pareto Foundation

Coordinates: 9F2X2WVX+V2

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: We meet every month, here is our Facebook group.



LUBLIN, POLAND

Contact: Piotr, piotrekzlublina[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 5:00 PM

Location: Między Słowami cafe, Rybna 4, Lublin

Coordinates: 9G346HX8+FX

Event link(s): LessWrong



POZNAŃ, POLAND

Contact: Ofelia Kerr, ofel[dot]kerr[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: ofelia#0001

Time: Saturday, October 8, 6:00 PM

Location: Van Gogh Pub, Żydowska 12, 61-761. I'll most likely be on the ground floor and I'll have an ACX sign.

Coordinates: 9F4RCW5P+X3F

Event link(s): LessWrong



WARSAW, POLAND

Contact: Michał, rationalwarsaw[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 4, 6:00 PM

Location: Południk Zero, Wilcza 25

Coordinates: 9G4362G8+2V

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: The community of Warsaw LessWrong/SSC/ACX/etc. readers is active for over 8 years now. We're trying to organise regular monthly meetups. You can join our Facebook group or Meetup.com.



LISBOA, PORTUGAL

Contact: Luís Campos, luis[dot]filipe[dot]lcampos[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 3:00 PM

Location: Jardim Amália Rodrigues, close to Linha d'Água cafe, in the top of a hill, below a bunch of trees

Coordinates: 8CCGPRJW+V8

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We've been meeting every month for around 1 year. Get in contact if you want to participate in the WhatsApp group. :)



BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

Contact: Tony, skyrimtracer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 16, 3:00 PM

Location: Plaza România Mall, Bd. Timișoara 26 - food court

Coordinates: 8GP8C2HM+9X

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP by email



CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA

Contact: Marius Pop, pop[dot]marius[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 3, 11:00 AM

Location: Deva Host, Strada Deva 1-7

Coordinates: 8GR5QH8F+MW

Event link(s): LessWrong



BELGRADE, SERBIA

Contact: Ivica Bogosavljevic, ibogosavljevic[at]gmail[dot]com, Viber +381 65 3473 433

Time: Monday, September 12, 6:00 PM

Location: Pool Cafe on Prve pruge

Coordinates: 8GP2RCP7+G7

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP on my Viber number, so I know how big the room we need.



BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA

Contact: Viliam, viliam[at]bur[dot]sk

Time: Saturday, September 10, 3:00 PM

Location: Medická záhrada, by the fountain

Coordinates: 8FWV44X9+XW8

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: I will post an announcement on LessWrong later. In case of rain, a new meeting place nearby will be announced there.



LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA

Contact: Demjan Vester, demjan[dot]vester[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, September 14, 6:00 PM

Location: Probably Lili Novy bar, near modern gallery and park Tivoli

Coordinates: 8FRP3F3X+6V

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: We meet about 0.7 times a month.

Notes: Please RSVP because last time we just barely got a place big enough.



BARCELONA, SPAIN

Contact: Alfonso, alfonso[dot]martinez[at]upf[dot]edu, WhatsApp +34693846738

Time: Sunday, October 2, 5:30 PM

Location: Parc de la Ciutadella, by the Lion Catcher statue; I'll have an ACX sign

Coordinates: 8FH495QP+96

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: The idea is to sit on the grass; bring a foulard along for your comfort, or a foldable chair if preferred. Don't worry about the language: English, Spanish, Catalan, we'll find a way.



MADRID, SPAIN

Contact: Jaime, jaimesevillamolina[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 5:00 PM

Location: Teatro de títeres del Parque del Retiro. We'll be on the stands with an ACX sign

Coordinates: 8CGRC897+F8C

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We are an EA / rationality group, we've been active for around 5 years but have less in-person activity since the pandemic started. We have a WhatsApp group and a channel in the Spanish-speaking EA Slack.



SEVILLA, SPAIN

Contact: Edu, edur[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 8:00 PM

Location: Parque de María Luisa. I'll be on the grass behind the Museum of Popular Arts and Traditions. I'll be the guy next to an ACX sign, a white wooden chair, and a cardboard ukulele with a tiny cardboard hat on it.

Coordinates: 8C9P92F6+3RG

Event link(s): LessWrong



GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN

Contact: Joacim, joacimj[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 24, 3:00 PM

Location: Condeco Fredsgatan. I'll have a stack of three books on my table.

Coordinates: 9F9HPX4C+39G

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Contact: Sal, niktonick[at]gmail[dot]com, Telegram

Time: Sunday, September 25, 3:00 PM

Location: Humlegården, Karlavägen. We will meet near blue gazebo, I will have 'ACX meetup' sign.

Coordinates: 9FFW83RF+3M5

Group info: Facebook group



BERN, SWITZERLAND

Contact: Daniel, dd14214+acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 2, 4:00 PM

Location: Grosse Schanze, at the statue in front of the main uni building, heading to the Pittaria if it's cold or raining

Coordinates: 8FR9XC2Q+4G

Event link(s): LessWrong



GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

Contact: Eric, eric[dot]c[dot]p[dot]meier[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 11, 4:00 PM

Location: Park de la Grange, just towards the lake below Villa de la grange

Coordinates: 8FR86548+J4

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We have a small persistent group who has tried to meet up once a month since last years Meetup.

Notes: Feel free to bring other people you think would be interested!



ZURICH, SWITZERLAND

Contact: MB, acxzurich[at]proton[dot]me

Time: Saturday, September 24, 3:00 PM

Location: TBD

Event link(s): LessWrong



ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Contact: J, jinai[dot]jyap[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 25, 4:00 PM

Location: The House Cafe in Ortaköy. I am a young Asian woman and imagine I'll be easy to spot, but will also try to bring a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: 8GHF22XG+23P

Event link(s): LessWrong, Partiful

Group info: I do not live here; I am just digital nomading for an indefinite amount of time and would like to meet anyone who's here!

Notes: Please RSVP via the Partiful link (you can RSVP as a Maybe)!



BIRMINGHAM, UK

Contact: Thomas Read, thomas[dot]read[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 3, 1:00 PM

Location: We'll be at The Wellington, 37 Bennetts Hill, on the roof terrace if possible. I'll wear an orange shirt and have a sign saying ACX on the table.

Coordinates: 9C4WF3JX+7Q

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: It's only a few minutes walk from the stations, so hopefully people can join from all over the West Midlands!



BRIGHTON, UK

Contact: Alan Enright, alanenright[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 11:00 AM

Location: We'll be at the Alcampo Lounge on London Road—we will try and get a table on the raised area in front of you and to the left as you come in but will also have a little ACX sign.

Coordinates: 9C2XRVM6+3X

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com



BRISTOL, UK

Contact: Nick Lowry, bristoleffectivealtruism[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 24, 2:00 PM

Location: We’ll be meeting at entrance closet to Tesco Express in the Galleries, Bristol City Centre

Coordinates: 9C3VFC45+RJM

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event, Meetup.com

Group info: Meet twice monthly for socials, more regular 'productive' meetups. Been active for 3+ years, please message for WhatsApp group



CAMBRIDGE, UK

Contact: Hamish Todd, hamish[dot]todd1[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 2:00 PM

Location: Bath House Pub, UPSTAIRS!! I will have a copy of Peter Singer's The Most Good You Can Do

Coordinates: 9F426439+J9

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: We meet on the third Saturday of every month. The group has been around almost a year and is well-attended!

Notes: My phone/WhatsApp number is +44 0730 *** 3550, where the *** are replaced by the serial number of the Boeing plane whose first flight was on September 2, 1998. Email me to get on the mailing list for future events if you'd like that :)



CARDIFF, WALES

Contact: AF, strmnova[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 16, 5:00 PM

Location: Little Man Coffee (note new location!)

Coordinates: 9C3RFRHH+W2

Event link(s): LessWrong



EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UK

Contact: Sam, acxedinburgh[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 24, 2:00 PM

Location: Pleasance Cafe. Go through the arch and the door to the cafe is on your left

Coordinates: 9C7RWRW9+M8

Group info: ~Monthly meetups, often in Pleasance Cafe but have experimented with other locations. Email me to join the mailing list & WhatsApp group.



LANCASTER, UK

Contact: Gruffydd Gozali, gruffyddgozali[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 15, 3:00 PM

Location: Lancaster University Library, will be on the ground floor by the tree wearing an EA shirt.

Coordinates: 9C6V2657+WJR

Event link(s): LessWrong



LINCOLN, UK

Contact: Tobias, tobias[dot]showan[at]yahoo[dot]co[dot]uk

Time: Saturday, September 10, 2:00 PM

Location: Nosey Parker pub, I'll bring a little paper ACX sign.

Coordinates: 9C5X6C9R+XJ

Event link(s): LessWrong



LONDON, UK

Contact: Edward Saperia, edsaperia[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 25, 2:00 PM

Location: Newspeak House

Coordinates: 9C3XGWGH+3F7

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event, Meetup.com, Eventbrite

Group info: You can join our mailing list or our Meetup.com group



MANCHESTER, UK

Contact: Matthew Gibson, melkartmtg[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 18, 11:00 AM

Location: Sackville Gardens, Alan Turing Memorial

Coordinates: 9C5VFQG7+MH

Event link(s): LessWrong



NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK

Contact: Joshua William, iamjoshwilliam[at]icloud[dot]com, Telegram

Time: Saturday, September 3, 12:30 PM

Location: Trinity Square, High Street Gosforth. You can get the bus to Gosforth from the city center just outside the famous 'Tyneside Cinema' (bus number: 30, 31, or 35 at Monument Pilgrim Street bus stop), or you can take a walk if you want to get your 'steps' in (if you'd like to do the latter, send me an email and I'll send you the directions), which takes ~60-min.

Coordinates: 9C7W294H+5V

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: To my knowledge, there isn't an ACX meet up in this city, or region of the UK, though if there is a demand for a reoccurrence, I'd be happy to keep facilitating such. I'd also happily formulate a WhatsApp group if theres interest, after the meet up.

Notes: We have a deli, '1901 cafe', on the square, which we can grab an immediate bite to eat at [so save some hunger if you'd like to do that]. There's a safe [and lovely] park with some benches just by the way, which, if the weather is nice, we can sit at after a bite to eat, or, otherwise, we can remain in the cafe.



OXFORD, UK

Contact: Sam, ssc[at]sambrown[dot]eu, There's a Signal group people can join :) contact Sam for info

Time: Wednesday, October 19, 6:30 PM

Location: The Star, Rectory Road, Oxford. We'll be in the beer garden round the back, with a sign 🙂

Coordinates: 9C3WPQX6+QP9

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event, Meetup.com

Group info: We run socials every months, and applied rationality workshops from time to time!

Notes: Please RSVP on any of the platforms (or email) for free pizza



PENRYN, CORNWALL, UK

Contact: mini t, tminns[at]btinternet[dot]com

Time: Saturday, August 27, 3:00 PM

Location: glasney playing field and valley

Coordinates: 9C2P5V8V+P9

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: I don't mind rescheduling, or organizing another event, not many people are likely to turn up this far out of the way.

LATIN AMERICA

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL

Contact: [Update on 2025-02-03: Removed at organizers’s request]

Time: Saturday, September 10, 2:00 PM

Location: Ibirapuera Park in Praca do Porquinho. I will be wearing a white t-shirt, be very tall and have a sign.

Coordinates: 588MC85Q+6X

Event link(s): LessWrong



BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA

Contact: Dan P, shorty[dot]george[dot]productions[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 18, 4:00 PM

Location: Illy Cafe, Kr 15 with Park Virrey. Sign will say ACX

Coordinates: 67P7MWFW+3F7

Event link(s): LessWrong



MEDELLÍN, COLOMBIA

Contact: HP, hp-med-acx[at]proton[dot]me

Time: Sunday, September 18, 5:00 PM

Location: Hija Mia Nomada

Coordinates: 67R66C7G+8V

Event link(s): LessWrong



MÉRIDA, MEXICO

Contact: Mati Roy, mathieu[dot]roy[dot]37[at]gmail[dot]com, Facebook

Time: Sunday, August 28, 5:00 PM

Location: Parque Gardenia, C. 65-A, Residencial Floresta, 97309 Mérida, Yuc.

Coordinates: 76HG2C7X+8F

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: Facebook group

Notes: Please let me know if you'll be coming.



MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

Contact: Calcifer, fagarrido[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: Francisco (Mexico City)#0227

Time: Saturday, September 10, 4:00 PM

Location: Comedor de los Milagros. I'll be wearing a green shirt and will carry a 'ACX/CDMX Meetup' sign.

Coordinates: 76F2CR6P+37

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We are a rather new group. We've been meeting sporadically since April, and we recently settled on a formal twice-per-month frequency. We have a WhatsApp group which we use mostly for coordination purposes. Send me an email if you want in.

Notes: If possible, RSVP on Less Wrong to get a sense of how many people to expect. Feel free to come if you haven't RSVP'd, though!



PUNTA DEL ESTE, URUGUAY

Contact: Manuel, acx[at]maraoz[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 24, 5:00 PM

Location: Borneo Coffee, patio del fondo. Ruta 10, 20001 La Barra, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay

Coordinates: 48Q734PQ+58

Event link(s): LessWrong

UNITED STATES

HUNTSVILLE, AL

Contact: Mike, mjhouse[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 3, 3:00 PM

Location: Barnes & Noble – 300 The Bridge St #100, Huntsville, AL 35806. I'll be in the cafe with a sign that says ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: 866MP88H+53

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Barnes & Noble has an area for little kids. If you want to bring a service animal, that's probably fine, but I doubt they allow pets.



PHOENIX, AZ

Contact: Ben Morin, benjamin[dot]j[dot]morin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 15, 1:00 PM

Location: Thirsty Lion Pub in Tempe. I will have a table with an ACX sign.

Coordinates: 8559FVVQ+6C

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: This will be our 5th meetup (started during the meetups everywhere last year).

Notes: Please email if interested to be added to the email list, even if you can't make this event



BELMONT, CA

Contact: Moshe Z., belmont-acx[at]devskillup[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 4, 2:00 PM

Location: Twin Pines Park, Picnic Tables. The table will have some sign saying 'ACX Meetup' on it.

Coordinates: 849VGP8C+RRG

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: You can join the mailing list here.



BERKELEY, CA

Contact: Scott

Time: Sunday, September 18, 1:00 PM

Location: Rose Garden Inn, a rationalist event space at 2740 Telegraph Ave. Come in through the front gate on Telegraph.

Coordinates: 849VVP5R+X7V

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: The Bay rationality community has a mailing list, a Discord server, and a Facebook group. There are dinner meetups every Thursday at 7 PM in the East Bay, and occasional meetups in SF and South Bay.



FILLMORE, CA

Contact: Ryan, wiserd[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: Wiserd#0906

Time: Saturday, October 1st, 6:00 PM

Location: It's my house. There are a bunch of plants on the porch and garbage bins in the driveway.

Coordinates: 856393VX+VQ

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP to my email or Discord. Kids and dogs are welcome in the back yard. Full vaccinations (on the honor system) and masks required.



GRASS VALLEY, CA

Contact: Max Harms, raelifin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 2:00 PM

Location: Condon Park by the prospector statue. In the case of rain we'll change the location to a residence, so RSVP to get updated!

Coordinates: 84FW6W8H+C5

Event link(s): LessWrong



IRVINE, CA

Contact: Nick C, cohenskijanuary1[at]mail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 1, 2:00 PM

Location: University Town Center

Coordinates: 8554M526+7H

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet once a month at the same location.



LOS ANGELES, CA

Contact: Vishal Prasad (koreindian), vprasadcs[at]gmail[dot]com, Contact me on Discord. I am "Vishal" on the server.

Time: Saturday, October 8, 6:30 PM

Location: 11841 Wagner St., Culver City, CA 90039

Coordinates: 8553XHWM+GP

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet weekly every Wednesday. We have been around for over 8 years. We discuss articles, watch movies, lift weights. We have a Discord server, a LessWrong group, and a website!

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get.



NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Contact: Michael M, michaelmichalchik[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, August 27, 2:00 PM

Location: Picnic tables next to 1900 Port Carlow community clubhouse. The park is verdant and pleasant and easy to access. Free street parking nearby. In case of bad weather, we have a couple of near by places to relocate to.

Coordinates: 8554J48R+WCX

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: We will meet most Saturdays at 2pm until whenever. There will be short suggested readings and question most weeks to spur conversation, but they are optional. Each week we will ask if people have had something happen recently that surprised them or changed the way they looked at the world. Something that should or did update their priors. Participation is optional.

Notes: Its a public park with tables and BBQ's so you can bring food and well behaved pets. We may regularly go on casual walks in the surrounding area.



SAN DIEGO, CA

Contact: Julius, julius[dot]simonelli[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 9, 3:00 PM

Location: We will meet up in Bird Park. I will be wearing a red shirt.

Coordinates: 8544PVQ8+Q7

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: Join our Discord server



SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Contact: Derek Pankaew, derekpankaew[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 18, 11:00 AM

Location: We'll between in the Panhandle, between Ashbury and Masonic, with a 'ACX' sign.

Coordinates: 849VQHC3+V8

Event link(s): LessWrong



SAN JOSE, CA

Contact: David Friedman, ddfr[at]daviddfriedman[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 2:00 PM

Location: 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117

Coordinates: 849W825J+6P

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Before Covid we hosted every month or two. No structure, just conversation and food. We feed everyone who is still there at dinner time. We have done it once or twice since Covid. I have an email list of interested people.

Notes: Kids are welcome. Please RSVP to my email so I will have a rough count of how many we are feeding.



SAN MARCOS, CA

Contact: Eric F., EricF14159[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 25, 2:00 PM

Location: Hollandia Park Soccer Field. At the tables near the top parking lot.

Coordinates: 85544VW4+RV

Event link(s): LessWrong



BOULDER, CO

Contact: Josh Sacks, josh[dot]sacks+acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 16, 3:00 PM

Location: 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder, CO 80301

Coordinates: 85GP2V96+JQ

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so we know ~ how many people to expect!



CARBONDALE, CO

Contact: Nick, naj[at]njarboe[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 3, 1:00 PM

Location: Sopris Park - Center covered picnic tables - blue shirt with ACX sign on table

Coordinates: 85FJ9QXP+QMF

Event link(s): LessWrong



DENVER, CO

Contact: Ian Philips, iansphilips[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: palebone#2796

Time: Sunday, October 2, 11:00 AM

Location: We'll be in the backyard patio of St. Mark's Coffee House. I'll wear a white shirt with (my brothers') baby faces on it and have a brown hat on.

Coordinates: 85FQP2VP+9R

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet typically 4 times a year.



LAKEWOOD, CO

Contact: Steven Zuber, stevenjzuber[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, October 5, 7:00 PM

Location: We meet in the clubhouse located in this townhome community: 8769 W Cornell Ave Lakewood, CO 80227

Coordinates: 85FPMW64+MW

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: We meet the first Wednesday of every month. Informal, casual atmosphere with occasional presentations by people.

Notes: Check the Meetup page or Facebook group for updates.



FAIRFIELD, CT

Contact: Justin Barclay, barclay[dot]justin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 10:00 AM

Location: South Pine Creek Beach. I'll set up near the lifeguard stand.

Coordinates: 87H84PCH+CM

Event link(s): LessWrong



MANCHESTER, CT

Contact: Mike, park-mike[at]outlook[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 5:00 PM

Location: Near flagpole on top of hill

Coordinates: 87H9QFFH+J7

Event link(s): LessWrong



NEW HAVEN, CT

Contact: RM, acx[dot]meetup[dot]nhv[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 18, 12:30 PM

Location: Cross Campus (Yale University), New Haven, CT 06511. We'll be on the grass on the northern half of Cross Campus, closest to Sterling Memorial Library. I'll be wearing an orange shirt.

Coordinates: 87H9836C+8VG

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Feel free to bring friends! The vibe will be welcoming and relaxed, and you can stay for any amount of time. Please email me if you're thinking about coming so I can get the right number of Insomnia cookies!



WASHINGTON, DC

Contact: John Bennett, WashingtonDCAstralCodexTen[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 6:00 PM

Location: Froggy Bottom Pub: 2021 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

Coordinates: 87C4WX33+3J

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: The Washington DC ACX/SSC group has been active since the first Meetups Everywhere in 2017. We have Monthly Socials downtown, hikes, board game days, and other cultural events. We're looking to spin up more rationality Dojo-type events with nearby groups in the coming months.

Notes: We've rented out the Froggy Bottom Pub for the night, dinner and soft drinks will be provided. Alcohol available for purchase if desired, but no purchases are required. Metered street parking on nearby blocks is free after 6:30. Closest Metros are Farragut West and Farragut North.



CAPE CORAL / FORT MYERS, FL

Contact: Shawn Spilman, shawn[dot]spilman[at]outlook[dot]com, 508 655 8123

Time: Sunday, October 2, 1:00 PM

Location: 929 SW 54th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Coordinates: 76RWH224+44

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: RSVP via email. I can be flexible about the date.



GULF BREEZE / PENSACOLA, FL

Contact: Christian, christian[dot]h[dot]williams[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, October 12, 7:30 PM

Location: The Bridge Bar - 33 Gulf Breeze Pkwy A, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561

Coordinates: 862J9RCF+G6

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP by emailing me. Thanks! If I don't hear from anyone, I won't be there. I work for Metaculus, but promise not to talk your ear off about forecasting. (Unless you want it talked off.)



MIAMI, FL

Contact: Eric Magro, eric135033[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: eric135#4943

Time: Sunday, September 11, 5:00 PM

Location: Buckminster Fuller Fly's Eye Dome 140 NE 39th St #001, Miami, FL 33137 ----- Look for a paper sign on a table that says ACX MEETUP west of the dome.

Coordinates: 76QXRR65+V2

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Miami ACX started in 2017. Our official meetup happens monthly in either Miami or Broward. There are activities happening on a weekly basis from Miami to Palm Beach. We have a Facebook group, Discord server, and Meetup.com group.



ORLANDO, FL

Contact: Noah Topper, noah[dot]topper[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 16, 7:00 PM

Location: 4000 Central Florida Blvd, Orlando, FL. We'll be meeting up at UCF's pavilion near Garages A and I. I'll have a pretty ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: 76WWJQ2X+82

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We try to meet up once a month, so far they've just been casual social meetups with natural discussions of rationality topics. Here's our Discord link :)

Notes: RSVPs on LessWrong would be greatly appreciated. :)



TALLAHASSEE, FL

Contact: JF, jf19o[at]fsu[dot]edu

Time: Monday, August 29, 2:00 PM

Location: Landis, FSU. I will be wearing a black shirt

Coordinates: 862QCPR3+PX

Event link(s): LessWrong



ATHENS, GA

Contact: Dallon, knox[dot]dallon[dot]a[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: leonard#4208

Time: Saturday, October 15, 3:00 PM

Location: Hendershots on Prince Avenue

Coordinates: 865RXJ68+2W

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: I might bring some board games



ATLANTA, GA

Contact: Steve French, steve[at]digitaltoolfactory[dot]net

Time: Saturday, September 17, 2:00 PM

Location: Bold Monk Brewing - 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW suite d-1 · Atlanta, GA (upstairs – look for the ACX Atlanta sign)

Coordinates: 865QRH2F+V8

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: We've been in existence for four years – we have a dedicated crew and a very active Slack group

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or Meetup.com



HONOLULU, HI

Contact: Matt Popovich, mattpopovich[at]outlook[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 3, 4:00 PM

Location: We'll meet at Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park, 1201 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814. From the parking lot, walk along the left side of the peninsula out toward Magic Island Lagoon. We're usually near the end of the peninsula, somewhere around the bathroom building. Look for the large 'ACX' sign.

Coordinates: 73H475M3+JP

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: Honolulu Rationality hosts discussion meetups about twice a month in Ala Moana Beach Park. Check us out on our website



BOISE, ID

Contact: Julia and John, jae[dot]miomu[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, October 7, 6:00 PM

Location: Old Timer's Shelter in Ann Morrison Park. I will have an ACX sign.

Coordinates: 85M5JQ6P+96

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP and feel free to bring kids.



CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, IL

Contact: Ben, cu[dot]acx[dot]meetups[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 9, 7:00 PM

Location: Siebel Center for Computer Science, Room 4403

Coordinates: 86GH4Q7G+H8F

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Discord server

Notes: RSVPs are appreciated but not at all required. You can RSVP by email or by pinging me in the Discord server. Suggested entrance is the East side of the building (see Coordinates) - we'll try to make sure at least that door is unlocked, but if it isn't then ping us on email or Discord.



CHICAGO, IL

Contact: Todd, info[at]chicagorationality[dot]com, https://chicagorationality.com/

Time: Sunday, September 18, 1:00 PM

Location: Grant Park - North side of Balbo between the tracks and Columbus

Coordinates: 86HJV9FH+84

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Chicago Rationality does a monthly discussion meetup (typically the first Saturday of the month) and a monthly social meetup (typically the third weekend of the month)

Notes: Sign up for our email list to be notified of future meetups



EVANSTON, IL

Contact: Uzair, uzairq93[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 1, 7:00 PM

Location: 626 Church Street, Evanston IL 60201

Coordinates: 86JJ28X9+5WQ

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: The venue is a pub but it's really more of a restaurant, big long tables available so space should be fine and non drinkers shouldn't feel too out of place.



BLOOMINGTON, IN

Contact: Avery, acxbloomington[at]fastmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 16, 2:00 PM

Location: Switchyard Park. Will be at one of the tables near the Rogers Street parking lot. I will bring a cardboard sign that says “ACX”.

Coordinates: 86FM4FX6+4Q

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We met last year for Meetups Everywhere and it was fun! Here's a link to our Discord.

Notes: You can RSVP via Discord or email, but you are encouraged to show up even if you did not RSVP!



WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Contact: NR, mapreader4[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 1:00 PM

Location: 1275 1st Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906. We'll be in the south of the Earhart Hall lobby (not the dining court) near the piano, and I will be wearing a green shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: 86GMC3GG+728

Event link(s): LessWrong



LEXINGTON, KY

Contact: Nathan, nwculley[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 3, 7:00 PM

Location: Blue Stallion Brewing. 610 W. 3rd St., Lexington, KY 40508. We will have a sign indicating we are the ACX meetup.

Coordinates: 86CQ3F4X+VF

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet 1-2 times a month to talk about ACX, books, memes, etc., often over drinks and board games.



NEW ORLEANS, LA

Contact: Blake, blake[at]philosophers[dot]group

Time: Sunday, September 4, 11:11 AM

Location: Petite Clouet Cafe. Look for the group with an iPad that has a People’s Pint sticker.

Coordinates: 76XFXX73+8R

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Website

Notes: Hybrid in-person and online, video link sent weekly. Email for the link.



BOSTON, MA

Contact: Robi Rahman, robirahman94[at]gmail[dot]com, 7039818526

Time: Saturday, September 10, 5:00 PM

Location: Boston Common, at the Parkman Bandstand gazebo

Coordinates: 87JC9W3M+PR

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: Mailing list, Facebook group, Meetup.com

Notes: We'll be providing food at the meetup, and giving out free books related to ACX, rationality, and effective altruism. Email the hosts if you'd like a particular book or you have any dietary restrictions. Our group is also doing a tour of the JFK Presidential Library on September 9, you’re welcome to join!



NORTHAMPTON, MA

Contact: Alex, alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 9, 6:00 PM

Location: The Deck, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton MA 01096. The official address is bizarre and inaccurate; it's the outdoor dining part of a group of bars & restaurants in a former rail station... a whole block away from Pleasant St. The simplest way to get to The Deck is to enter The Platform, one of the other restaurants, by its street entrance around 36 Strong Ave., here (make sure to look at street view). Go inside and ask them to show you to The Deck. We'll have a sign.

Coordinates: 87J9899F+H7H

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: We started in the 2018 Meetups Everywhere and is still going strong. We aim to meet about once every two weeks. At most meetups we get about 5-7 people out of a rotation of 15-20; Meetups Everywhere and other special events tend to bring in a few more than usual. We're a totally social meetup with no 'format' or suggested readings. Although it's not rare for us to touch on ACX articles and related topics, the conversation varies wildly, and you are welcome even if you're the most occasional ACX reader.

Notes: We have a (not very active) Discord where you can DM me or post on a public channel. I'm most responsive by email. There is a small chance we'll have to change the location to somewhere else in Northampton. Please check the Less Wrong or Facebook posts on or after August 26 to get the final word on location.



BALTIMORE, MD

Contact: Rivka, rivka[at]adrusi[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 11, 7:00 PM

Location: UMBC outside of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building, on the north side. I will have a sign that says ACX meetup. Parking is free on the weekends. Edit: Rain is forecasted; if it’s raining, we will be inside of the Performing Arts building, on the ground floor just inside the entrance.

Coordinates: 87F5774P+53

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet Sundays at 7pm — half are in person and half are virtual.

Notes: There will be pizza and drinks



DETROIT, MI

Contact: Matt Arnold, matt[dot]mattarn[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, September 20, 7:00 PM

Location: Tenacity Craft, 8517 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48202

Coordinates: 86JR9WG9+R6

Event link(s): LessWrong



MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Contact: Timothy, tmbond[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 1:00 PM

Location: Meet at the picnic tables near the southeast corner of Powderhorn Park - the ones by the parking lot. I will be wearing a green Google t-shirt and have a sign that says ACX.

Coordinates: 86P8WPRW+76

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: I will bring some snacks (but not a full lunch, so eat before or bring something if you'll be that hungry). Please RSVP on LessWrong.



KANSAS CITY, MO

Contact: Alex, alex[dot]hedtke[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 16, 6:30 PM

Location: We will be in the courtyard above Whole Foods (which is also an apartment complex). You can enter through the apartment lobby, located on Oak Street. We will have runners shepherding people from the entrance up to the courtyard.

Coordinates: 86F72CM8+RR

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com



SAINT LOUIS, MO

Contact: JohnBuridan, littlejohnburidan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 8, 1:00 PM

Location: Lily Pond Shelter, Tower Grove Park, St. Louis

Coordinates: 86CFJP4R+XV

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: BYOB



WEST PLAINS, MO

Contact: Liam, liamhession[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 12:00 PM

Location: 10/40 Coffee, 24 Court Square, West Plains, MO

Coordinates: 868CP4HW+CV

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Hoping to get anyone from around the Ozark region



DURHAM, NC

Contact: Will Jarvis, willdjarvis[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 8, 7:30 PM

Location: Ponysaurus Brewing Company, 219 Hood St, Durham

Coordinates: 8773X4Q3+QW

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet weekly! We also have a Discord



LAKEWOOD, NJ

Contact: Ben L, mywebdev3[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 29, 8:30 PM

Location: TBD

Event link(s): LessWrong



MORRISTOWN, NJ

Contact: Matt, matt[dot]brooks[at]impactmarkets[dot]io, Discord: Matt B#0216

Time: Saturday, October 1, 2:00 PM

Location: 10 N Park Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960 (at the center of the Morristown Green)

Coordinates: 87G7QGW9+RJ

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: This is the first meetup, come be a founding member of the Northern NJ ACX/EA/LW group!



PRINCETON, NJ

Contact: Danny K, dskumpf[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 1, 3:00 PM

Location: Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ 08540. On the green right outside The Bent Spoon and Rojo's Roastary, near the big tree. I'll have some sort of ACX Meetup sign!

Coordinates: 87G7982Q+2CP

Event link(s): LessWrong



LAS VEGAS, NV

Contact: Jonathan Ray, ray[dot]jonathan[dot]w[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 11, 11:45 AM

Location: At El Segundo Sol restaurant with giant ACX MEETUP signs

Coordinates: 85864RHJ+3H

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: We meet regularly and mostly just socialize. We have a new Discord server.



RENO, NV

Contact: Steven, stevenl451[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: Steeven#7407

Time: Friday, September 2, 5:30 PM

Location: We'll be in Crissie Caughlin Park, near the tables and the swing set

Coordinates: 85F2G46W+FG

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs and please RSVP on LessWrong if you are going



BUFFALO, NY

Contact: George Herold, ggherold[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 11, 1:00 PM

Location: 932 Welch Rd. Java Center, NY 14082

Coordinates: 87J3W467+8P

Notes: Last-minute location change!



LONG ISLAND, NY

Contact: Gabe, gabeaweil[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, October 27, 7:00 PM

Location: Whales Tale in Northport

Coordinates: 87G8VJRW+99

Event link(s): LessWrong



NEW YORK CITY, NY

Contact: Jasmine, jasminermj[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 11, 4:00 PM

Location: Pavillion @ Rockefeller Park, Warren St / River Terrace

Coordinates: 87G7PX9M+4J3

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: OBNYC has a Discord and a Google Group; the Google Group is the main mailing list we use for events



NEWBURGH, NY

Contact: Pedro David Bonilla, proportionatetoevidence[at]gmail[dot]com, Cell 8452001681

Time: Saturday, September 24, 10:00 AM

Location: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 1421 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550

Coordinates: 87H7GWCH+GF

Event link(s): LessWrong



ROCHESTER, NY

Contact: Skivverus, skivverus[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: Skivverus#5915

Time: Saturday, October 8, 1:00 PM

Location: 4870 Culver Road; will be wearing a polo shirt, jeans, and glasses, and may or may not have figured out a sign due to just getting back from honeymoon. Look for a pair of parrots, one white, one green with a yellow/orange head.

Coordinates: 87M46FM6+Q5P

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Venue very near amusement park; non-bathroom, non-parking amenities are therefore available but not free. Plan accordingly. Not particularly attached to specific location named, just happen to live reasonably close to there; alternative suggestions acceptable. Canadian visitors also welcome should your logistics permit; airport transportation available. RSVP via Discord preferred, but email will also work.



CLEVELAND, OH

Contact: Jack Zhang, LukeZhao9[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 24, 1:00 PM

Location: Picnic tables at Wade Oval (university circle)

Coordinates: 86HWG96Q+GC5

Event link(s): LessWrong



COLUMBUS, OH

Contact: Daniel, daniel[dot]m[dot]adamiak[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 3:00 PM

Location: Jeffrey Park - Clinton Shelter. I will be wearing a red shirt.

Coordinates: 86FVX3C3+QF

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet once a month. We discuss EA, AI and other two letter initialisms. Occasionally we go for walks in local grottos and nature trails.

Notes: Email me if you want to be added to the mailing list to receive any updates or future invites. RSVPing is appreciated.



TOLEDO, OH

Contact: Scout, scout[dot]sivar[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 12:00 PM

Location: Black Kite Coffee

Coordinates: 86HRMCCV+9R

Event link(s): LessWrong



OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Contact: bean, battleshipbean[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 9, 1:00 PM

Location: Edmond Public Library/Shannon Miller Park. I will be wearing a hat that says USS Iowa on it.

Coordinates: 8674MG3C+MW

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Had four people last year and a good time, moved to Edmond because a lot of us are up here.



ALBANY, OR

Contact: Kenan (he/him), kbitikofer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 1, 2:00 PM

Location: Bowman Park, Albany, Oregon. In or near the shelter. I will wear a bright red shirt and carry a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: 84PRJWR7+XC6

Event link(s): LessWrong



CORVALLIS, OR

Contact: Ethan Ashkie, ethanashkie[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, September 7, 6:00 PM

Location: Common Fields, in the reserved outdoor seating near the entrance

Coordinates: 84PRHP5P+VQ

Event link(s): LessWrong



EUGENE, OR

Contact: Ben Smith, benjsmith[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, August 31, 7:00 PM

Location: The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St, Eugene 97401

Coordinates: 84PR2WX4+VV

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much pizza to get, but if you forget, don't worry about it, we want you to come along anyway



PORTLAND, OR

Contact: Sam F Celarek, support[at]pearcommunity[dot]com, 513-432-3310, Discord: Sam Celarek#2845

Time: Friday, September 9, 5:00 PM

Location: 205 NW 4th Ave

Coordinates: 84QVG8FG+V4

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: Portland Effective Altruism and Rationality is very active. We have book clubs, bi-weekly AI safety meet-ups, bi-weekly topical meet-ups, bi-weekly socials, and have an active Discord.

Notes: We would prefer you RSVP on Meetup.com a week beforehand so that we can get the right amount of food!



HARRISBURG, PA

Contact: Phil, acxharrisburg[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 24, 2:00 PM

Location: Ever Grain Brewing Co, 4444 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill, PA 17011 - We will be sitting at one of the picnic tables outside with an ACX MEETUP sign

Coordinates: 87G562QQ+8P

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Small monthly meetup group based out of Harrisburg - celebrating 1 year of actuality! You can see more of our events on LessWrong.



INDIANA, PA

Contact: Eric, ericindianapa[at]gmail[dot]com, 717-256-2717

Time: Saturday, September 24, 11:00 AM

Location: Caffè Amadeus in downtown Indiana, PA. I will have a sign with 'ACX Meetup' on one of the tables.

Coordinates: 87G2JRFX+48

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP via email or text message so I know how many to expect.



PHILADELPHIA, PA

Contact: Wes and Diana, rationalphilly[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 22, 6:30 PM

Location: The Philadelphia Ethical Society, 1906 Rittenhouse Square. The meeting room is in the basement, look for the signs.

Coordinates: 87F6WRXG+FQ

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We tend to meet in downtown Philly on the last Thursday of the month. We're aiming to make the Ethical Society our new steady location. We have many links: Discord, Google Calendar, Facebook, Meetup, Google Group

Notes: We'll be ordering food from a local restaurant, so no need to eat first. BYOB



PITTSBURGH, PA

Contact: Justin, pghacx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 24, 2:00 PM

Location: Westinghouse Shelter @ Schenley Park (W Circuit Rd near Schenley Dr). We have the outdoor shelter reserved, so light rain shouldn't be a problem, but in the event of extreme weather, we may relocate indoors (our default 'contingency indoor location' is Crazy Mocha Coffee on 2100 Murray Ave in Squirrel Hill).

Coordinates: 87G2C3Q4+773

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet monthly-ish for general discussion and chit-chat, email me if you'd like to be notified of future meetups.



STATE COLLEGE, PA

Contact: John Slow, auk480[at]psu[dot]edu

Time: Thursday, September 8, 5:00 PM

Location: Old Main. I will be carrying an ACX meetup sign.

Coordinates: 87G4Q4WP+HV

Event link(s): LessWrong



SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

Contact: Dan Gelfarb, danielgelfarb[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 1:00 PM

Location: Lote 23, back corner under the tents. I will be wearing a blue shirt with a sign that says ACX meetup on it.

Coordinates: 77CMCWVM+W32

Event link(s): LessWrong



PROVIDENCE, RI

Contact: James Bailey, feanor1600[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 4:00 PM

Location: Prospect Terrace park, to the right of the Roger Williams statue

Coordinates: 87HCRHJV+24

Event link(s): LessWrong



SIOUX FALLS, SD

Contact: S. C., villainsplus[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 2, 5:00 PM

Location: 410 E 26th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 - the pavillion on the west side of McKennan Park, or the tables just south of it if I can't book it. I'll be the guy with the grill.

Coordinates: 86M5G7JH+W57

Event link(s): LessWrong



MEMPHIS, TN

Contact: Michael, michael[at]postlibertarian[dot]com

Time: Monday, September 5, 1:00 PM

Location: French Truck Coffee at Crosstown Concourse, Central Atrium 1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN 38104. We will be at one of the many tables near French Truck Coffee and I will have a sign that says ACX MEETUP.

Coordinates: 867F5X2P+QHC

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet about every month or so. We've been around since 2019 but only regularly since mid 2021 due to the pandemic. We have a Discord server.



NASHVILLE, TN

Contact: Ellen, enwiegand[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 1, 11:00 AM

Location: OneCity Nashville (8 City Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209), next to the volleyball courts. I'll have a pink ballcap that says SPINSTER on it.

Coordinates: 868M552H+XW

Event link(s): LessWrong



AUSTIN, TX

Contact: Silas Barta, sbarta[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 8, 12:00 PM

Location: 4001 N Lamar, Austin Texas, park by Central Market near stone tables and tents

Coordinates: 86248746+8C

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: Austin LessWrong has a weekly focused discussion, a weekly social mixer, a weekly online book club, and a monthly movie night. Been around since 2011.

Notes: Location may change as we are talking to other venues



BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, TX

Contact: Kenny, easwaran[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 9, 5:00 PM

Location: Back patio of Torchy's Tacos at Texas and New Main. I'll have a yellow umbrella and pinkish/purple hair

Coordinates: JMFC+4J

Event link(s): LessWrong



DALLAS, TX

Contact: Ethan Morse, ethan[dot]morse97[at]gmail[dot]com, Discord: ethanmorse#5255

Time: Sunday, September 11, 12:00 PM

Location: Union, 3705 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219. We'll be in the upstairs conference room.

Coordinates: 8645R55R+9M9

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get



HOUSTON, TX

Contact: Eric Magro, eric135033[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 18, 4:00 PM

Location: Empire Cafe, 1732 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098 ---- Look for a table with an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: 76X6PHVW+5H

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: There are meetups every week. We have a Discord and a Facebook group.



WACO, TX

Contact: Mike, BaylorACX[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 1, 1:00 PM

Location: Cameron Park, picnic tables next to Jacob's Ladder

Coordinates: 8634HVG2+V9

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please email me if you're thinking about attending! Would love to start an ACX community here :)



SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Contact: Ross Richey (aka Jeremiah), wearenotsaved[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 8, 3:00 PM

Location: Liberty Park near the ChargePoint stations

Coordinates: 85GCP4WF+VJ

Event link(s): LessWrong

Group info: We meet every other month, we do book clubs and movie nights as well.

Notes: Will be outdoors. If the weather looks bad, email event organizer to check on location.



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Contact: RL, effectivealtruismatuva[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 4, 5:00 PM

Location: 12 Rotunda Drive Charlottesville, VA 22903 - We’ll meet at the picnic tables across the street from The Virginian. There will be an ACX sign.

Coordinates: 87C32FPX+3H4

Event link(s): LessWrong



LYNCHBURG, VA

Contact: Craig, craigbdaniel[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 17, 4:00 PM

Location: Three Roads Brewing - I will be wearing a purple t-shirt and will place an ""ACX"" card on the table

Coordinates: 8792CV65+5G



NORFOLK, VA

Contact: Willa, walambert[at]pm[dot]me

Time: Sunday, September 18, 4:00 PM

Location: Pagoda & Oriental Garden, 265 W Tazewell St, Norfolk, VA 23510. I will be wearing a bright green shirt, will have a large green & yellow hat on, and will have a sign with ACX Meetup on it.

Coordinates: 8785RPX4+W3

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: Hi! Virginia Rationalists was co-founded in Norfolk VA earlier this year by Willa & Yitzi with the goal of growing a thriving ACX / LW / EA community in our city & the state of Virginia. We meet every week at Fair Grounds cafe on Wednesday evenings from 5-7:30pm Eastern Time. We have a Discord server and a Twitter.



RESTON, VA

Contact: James, jrbalch333[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 24, 1:30 PM

Location: The matchbox at 1900 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA 20190 on the 1st floor of the giant Google building. I'll be holding a copy of Sapiens.

Coordinates: 87C4WMX6+9X

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Email me to be added to the WhatsApp group



RICHMOND, VA

Contact: Cedar, cedar[dot]ren+acxmeetup[at]gmail[dot]com, @Cedar at this Discord server

Time: Saturday, October 1, 2:30 PM

Location: Richmond Public Libraries, West End Branch 5420 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23226

Coordinates: 8794HFHQ+3G

Event link(s): LessWrong

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong & optionally reach out to me on Discord to introduce yourself!



BURLINGTON, VT

Contact: Forrest, lucidobservor[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 10, 2:00 PM

Location: Battery Park, at the benches in the south-western corner of the park, near the cannons facing the lake. I will have an 'ACX Meetup' sign.

Coordinates: 87P8FQJH+8P

Event link(s): LessWrong



BELLINGHAM, WA

Contact: Alex, bellinghamrationalish[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 29, 5:30 PM

Location: Lake Padden Park, at one of the tables near the lake by the dog park. If it's rainy, we'll meet in one of the two covered gazebo areas just north (right, if you're facing the lake) of the planned spot. If the forecast looks really bad (e.g. very cold), I'll post an indoor location to the Meetup.com page at least three days in advance.

Coordinates: 84WVMHX3+GM

Event link(s): LessWrong, Meetup.com

Group info: Bellingham Rationalish discusses (in good faith!) topics in and around rationality. We usually meet the evening of the last Wednesday of each month. Our first meeting was a 2021 ACX Everywhere meetup.

Notes: Please RSVP on Meetup so I have an idea how many people to expect. Kids, animals, food, beverages, etc. are all welcome.



SEATTLE, WA

Contact: Nikita Sokolsky, sokolx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 9, 5:00 PM

Location: Optimism Brewing (1158 Broadway, Seattle)

Coordinates: 84VVJM7H+4Q

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event, Meetup.com

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong (or FB/Meetup) for planning purposes



MADISON, WI

Contact: Mary Wang, mmwang[at]wisc[dot]edu

Time: Saturday, September 10, 1:00 PM

Location: 1022 High St. Blue house with red porches. If weather permits, we'll be in my large backyard, which has more seating now than last year. If rain, come in the side door. There will be air purifiers and open windows. Masks optional. Look for a sign at the end of the driveway that says ACX/SSC Meetup.

Coordinates: 86MG3H3X+XW

Event link(s): LessWrong, Facebook event

Group info: We have met fortnightly in the past, but quit last year when it got too cold to meet outside. We typically have shared a meal, sat around my kitchen table and talked. Have held a Solstice celebration.