It's time to narrow the 162 entries in the Book Review Contest to about a dozen finalists. I can't read 162 reviews alone, so I need your help. Please pick as many as you have time for, read them, and rate them 1-10.

This year, Rob Ennals has stepped up and built a fancy website that makes this easy. Rob is a software engineer who blogs at Messy Progress and works on interactive tutorials to help people understand AI. Many people offered to help, but Rob offered at the exact moment I was fretting about this and I took him up on it; thanks to all of you, but especially to him.

Again, go here to read and rate the reviews (they start off displayed randomly so that not everyone rates the same ones, but you can switch to alphabetic if you prefer). You have until June 15.