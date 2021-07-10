Thanks to everyone who participated or voted in the Book Review Contest. The winners are:

FIRST PLACE:

Progress and Poverty, reviewed by Lars Doucet

Lars is a Norwegian-Texan game designer, and you can read his game design blog here. He's a pretty serious Georgist and posts regularly in the Georgism subreddit.

SECOND PLACE:

Down And Out In Paris And London, reviewed by Whimsi

Whimsi blogs here, but otherwise asks to remain mysterious.

THIRD PLACE:

On The Natural Faculties, reviewed by ELP.

Ethan Ludwin-Peery is a scientist and historian who writes at mod171.com.

READERS' CHOICE AWARD:

Disunited Nations vs. Dawn Of Eurasia, reviewed by Misha Saul

Misha is an investor in Sydney, Australia, and blogs here.

And congratulations to all other finalists (here listed in order of appearance), whose secret identities were:

Order Without Law, reviewed by Phil Hazelden

Are We Smart Enough To Know How Smart Animals Are, reviewed by Jeff Russell

Why Buddhism Is True, reviewed by Eve Bigaj

Double Fold, reviewed by Boštjan P

The Wizard And The Prophet, reviewed by Maryana

Through The Eye Of A Needle, reviewed by Tom Powell

Years Of Lyndon Johnson, reviewed by Theodore Ehrenborg

Addiction By Design, reviewed by Ketchup Duck

The Accidental Superpower, reviewed by Jon Boguth

Humankind, reviewed by Neil Roques

The Collapse Of Complex Societies, reviewed by Etirabys

Where's My Flying Car, reviewed by Jonathan P

How Children Fail, reviewed by HonoreDB

Plagues And Peoples, reviewed by Joel Ferris (who is looking for a job, email here)

All finalists win a permanent free subscription to Astral Codex Ten - since a subscription costs $10/month, this is technically an infinity dollar value! If you already have a subscription, you are now a Super Double Mega-Subscriber, which has no consequences in the material world, but several important metaphysical advantages. I should have already credited this to your email addresses; please let me know if it didn't go through or if I used the wrong address.

People who won the top prizes also get monetary awards. Due to the generosity of subscribers to this blog, I've decided to quintuple the amounts I originally promised - so first place will get $5000, second place $2500, and third place $1250. Readers' Choice will also get $1250. If you won a monetary prize, please email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com with either a Paypal account, an Ethereum address, or a charity you want me to donate to.

Finally, if you're curious who wrote which runners-up reviews, you can find a list here. I’ve tried to include full names only for people who explicitly told me to do that, first name plus last initial to people who gave me their full names but didn't give explicit permission, and pseudonyms for everyone else. I've also included personal websites and blogs for everyone who asked or heavily implied that I should list them. If I made an important error in how I listed your name, please email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com