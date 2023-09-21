This is the trimonthly (?) classifieds thread. Advertise whatever you want in the comments.

To keep things organized, please respond to the appropriate top-level comment: Employment, Dating, Read My Blog (also includes podcasts, books, etc), Consume My Product/Service, Meetup, or Other. I’ll delete anything that’s not in the appropriate category.

Remember that posting dating ads is hard and scary. Please refrain from commenting too negatively on anyone’s value as a human being. I’ll be much less strict about employers, bloggers, etc.

Potentially related links:

— EA job board

— EA internships

— Dating doc directory

— Find a Less Wrong/ACX meetup

And an extra announcement: The San Jose / South Bay meetup originally scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled due to unexpected circumstances, sorry.