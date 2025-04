This is the irregular classifieds thread. Advertise whatever you want in the comments.

To keep things organized, please respond to the appropriate top-level comment: Employment, Dating, Read My Blog (also includes podcasts, books, etc), Consume My Product/Service, Meetup, or Other. Don’t post new top-level comments; I will delete anything that’s not in the appropriate category.

Remember that posting dating ads is hard and scary. Please refrain from commenting too negatively on anyone’s value as a human being. I’ll be less strict about employers, bloggers, etc.

Potentially related links:

— EA job board

— EA internships

— Find a Less Wrong/ACX meetup